Picture this: somewhere in the offices of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a clock sits ticking. It is not counting hours or minutes in any ordinary sense. Instead, this symbolic timepiece measures humanity's proximity to self-inflicted catastrophe—and in 2026, it has never been closer to midnight. With just 89 seconds remaining, the world stands at a precipice it has not faced since the height of the original Cold War. Yet this time, the danger is far more complex, far more insidious, and perhaps more difficult to comprehend.

An artificial intelligence system, tasked with assessing the genuine risk of global conflict, has issued a chilling diagnosis. We have not merely slipped backwards into old Cold War mentality. We have entered something far worse: an unprecedented era of 'Great Power Politics' where economic warfare, cyberattacks, and disinformation campaigns pose threats every bit as devastating as nuclear weapons themselves.​

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is scheduled to update the Doomsday Clock on 27 January 2026. Early analysis from leading experts suggests the setting will reflect historic highs in global conflict risk, driven primarily by the expiration of critical nuclear arms control treaties and the alarming militarisation of artificial intelligence systems across the world's major powers.​

The New Cold War Warning: Why 'Great Power Politics' Is Now Our Reality

When Google's Gemini artificial intelligence was asked to assess humanity's true proximity to World War III, the response was sobering. The world had fundamentally transformed. We are no longer facing a binary choice between peace and traditional military conflict. Instead, we inhabit an era characterised by what experts now call 'Great Power Politics'—a landscape where the traditional rules of warfare have been replaced by a far more dangerous and unpredictable patchwork of competing strategies and weapons.

'Determining how close we are to a global conflict is complex, as it depends on whether you look at symbolic metrics, military data, or diplomatic efforts,' the AI acknowledged. What it made clear, however, was that the risks had reached historic extremes across multiple fronts simultaneously.​

The flashpoints are real, tangible, and spreading. In Ukraine, the conflict remains what one analyst termed a 'brutal slog'. Whilst diplomatic efforts continue, the risk persists that a single miscalculation—a misinterpreted signal, an accidental strike, a moment of confusion—could trigger direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, the world's two leading nuclear powers. One wrong move could unravel decades of nuclear deterrence doctrine.​

The Middle East adds a layer of danger that has become almost commonplace in its severity. 'Tensions involving Israel, Iran, and various regional groups remain persistently dangerous,' the AI noted. Escalations in this volatile region have been consistently identified by military strategists as a top-risk trigger for broader international involvement—the kind of regional conflict that could metastasise into something global.​

Even the relationship between the United States and China, often cited as the defining rivalry of the 21st century, presents a curious paradox. Some analysts believe the immediate risk of a 'hot war' over Taiwan has stabilised slightly following recent diplomatic summits between President Trump and President Xi Jinping. Yet beneath this apparent calm, 'long-term economic and technological competition'—what experts now call the 'Third Nuclear Era'—intensifies with each passing day. The competition for dominance in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and advanced weapons systems has become an arms race in all but name.​

AI, Economic Warfare, and the Militarisation of Supply Chains

What distinguishes this moment in history is the fundamental nature of the conflict itself. We are no longer merely facing threats of traditional military confrontation. Nations are now waging war through economic strangulation, supply chain manipulation, and digital sabotage—weapons that leave no smoking gun, yet can prove every bit as devastating as conventional arms.

'Many experts argue that we are already in a "New Cold War" characterised by Geoeconomic Confrontation,' the AI assessment explained. Economic warfare has become weaponised through aggressive tariffs and the deliberate 'weaponisation' of supply chains—particularly the critical minerals and advanced technologies upon which modern economies depend. Cyber-attacks and AI-driven disinformation campaigns destabilise countries from within, fracturing democratic institutions without firing a single shot.​

These new weapons are insidious precisely because they operate beneath the threshold that normally triggers immediate military response. A cyberattack cripples a nation's power grid or financial system. Disinformation campaigns tear apart the social fabric of democracies. Strategic supply chain disruptions strangle economies. Yet none necessarily provokes the kind of swift military escalation that traditional conflict would generate—and therein lies a fragile, uncertain hope.

The assessment concluded with a sobering but not entirely hopeless observation. Whilst the risks of regional wars drawing in major powers have reached historic highs, full-scale World War III remains unlikely in the near term—primarily because the cost of direct nuclear conflict is recognised even by the world's most aggressive leaders as prohibitively catastrophic.​

But as the Doomsday Clock advances ever closer to midnight, the margin for error has never been thinner, and the warning signs have never been clearer. The world stands on dangerous new terrain—terrain where the old rules no longer apply, where miscalculation lurks around every corner, and where humanity's proximity to catastrophe is measured not in years or decades, but in seconds.