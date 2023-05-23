The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is currently being constructed and attended to by a consortium consisting of labour, operating and financial partners. This is with the idea of delivering a game-changing new terminal for one of the United States' most iconic and busiest airports.

The consortium overlooking the new terminal has aligned with Korean Air, which already has a significant connection to New York, as the airline currently has two direct flights between Seoul and The Big Apple on a daily basis. This deal will allow Korean Air passengers to be able to have an outstanding experience when making their way into the NTO and that will match the brilliant in-flight service currently offered by its five-star airline.

Korean Air is highly regarded and viewed as one of the world's top airlines, having been operating for more than half a century. Based out of its global hub in Incheon International Airport, Korean Air provides travel to 120 cities across 43 countries on five continents.

As of this moment, Korean Air operates out of the current Terminal 1 at JFK so moving into the NTO when it eventually opens will be a seamless transition and not cause any havoc or moving difficulties.

President and CEO of the NTO at JFK, Dr Gerrard P. Bushell, appeared delighted with the deal which had been struck with Korean Air. He enthusiastically stated: "We are excited to announce this strategic partnership between New Terminal One with one of the top airlines in the world".

He went on to address plans for the future, saying: "At the unparalleled world-class terminal we are building here at JFK, we look forward to working together to connect passengers between the Americas and Asia for years to come."

Prior to reaching an agreement with Korean Air, NTO closed successful deals with other international airlines, including Etihad Airways, Air France-KLM and LOT Polish Airlines. Building a promising array of quality international carriers showcases that JFK wants NTO to be a welcoming and diverse hub for visitors from all around the world.

Senior Vice President and Director of Korean Air Americas Regional Headquarters, Jin Ho Lee, spoke on Korean Air's delight at the deal. He said: "Korean Air is proud to be a partner with what will be one of the premier gateways to the United States. Working together with New Terminal One, we aim to continue to give our customers travelling through JFK the ultimate travel experience."

The construction of the new terminal is in its early stages with the first phase of the build projected to be wrapped up by summer 2026 with the installation of 14 new gates by then. This opening phase of the project is set to cost $9 billion and is the highest single-asset project financing of all time in the US.

The building of the new terminal will occur on the current Terminal 1 site, recently closed Terminal 2 and previous Terminal 3 area and is set to be only in use for international flights. There will be 23 gates at the new terminal, and it will operate as the world's gateway into the iconic and skyscraper-filled city of New York.

The high-premium service being brought to the NTO will see passengers able to process and navigate their way through the terminal seamlessly plus retail and dining options will be on offer. Once completed the aim is for NTO to be acknowledged as one of the top five-rated terminals at airports across the globe.

The NTO is set to become the largest terminal at JFK, measuring in at 2.4 million square feet once its construction is complete by 2030. It will be approximately the same size as the two new terminals which have been built in another of New York's airports, LaGuardia Airport.

The terminal will be built with the idea of the future in mind, therefore ensuring the structural design is sustainable. Spaces will be expansive and naturally lit for passengers to roam around whilst innovative technology and many forms of comfort and enjoyment will be featured in the public space so that the customer experience is greatly enhanced.

The consortium overseeing this big project is being fronted by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico and Carlyle. Unionised labour with local inclusion will be involved in building the new terminal as the project aims to prioritise diversity as well as business opportunities for minority, local and women-owned businesses.

In other travel news, people hoping to visit Italy may be in for an unfortunate summer holiday period as Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna, recently erupted in the heavily popular tourist destination of Sicily.

Also, the Netherlands is set to become the first nation in Europe to ban private jets as Schipol Airport, located in the capital city of Amsterdam, plan to do so by 2025 in order to fight pollution. Meanwhile, small business planes are set to be banned from using the airport's runways and overnight flights will no longer be permitted.