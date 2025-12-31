On New Year's Eve, millions of Britons made grand promises to themselves—hitting the gym by January, finally writing that novel, landing that dream job. Yet here's the uncomfortable truth: most of these pledges will be gathering dust alongside last year's gym kit by the time the second week of January rolls around.

New Year's resolutions have become something of a national ritual, but one that fails us more often than not.

Mental health experts now argue that this annual tradition of self-reinvention might be doing us more harm than good.

Research consistently shows that roughly 90 per cent of people abandon their New Year's resolutions before January is over, leaving behind a trail of guilt, disappointment, and abandoned commitments. Perhaps, then, the answer to a better 2026 isn't about depriving yourself or throwing money at the latest wellness trend.

Why New Year's Day Superstitions Matter More Than You'd Think

According to psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman, there's a far more straightforward—and significantly more optimistic—way to welcome luck into the new year. Rather than embarking on another exhausting self-improvement campaign, Honigman suggests keeping an eye out for something far less demanding: spotting a penny on the street on New Year's Day. This seemingly modest talisman carries profound spiritual significance.

'Many of the beliefs around New Year, and also New Year traditions, exist to emphasise that the year starts as it means to go on,' Honigman explains.

The symbolism is rooted in centuries of folklore: finding a penny suggests the metaphorical 'streets paved with gold' that represent opportunity and financial prosperity. From a spiritual perspective, whatever fortune or misfortune befalls you in those critical first few days of the calendar year serves as a harbinger of what's to come.

'Any misfortune at the start of the year is an inauspicious sign and to be avoided, whereas any lucky turns when the year begins are a representation of the luck that we are going to experience,' Honigman notes. It's an appealingly simple framework—one that asks little of you beyond remaining attentive to life's small coincidences.

Creating Your Own Luck: A Practical Alternative

But what if you spend New Year's Day searching the pavements and find nothing? Fear not. Honigman advocates a more proactive approach: deliberately placing symbols of prosperity in your own path to kickstart good fortune from day one. This might sound contrived, but the psychology behind it is sound—whether through superstition or mindfulness, deliberately setting an intention of abundance can subtly shift how you navigate the year ahead.

'In fact, it is entirely possible, and even advisable to create your own harbinger of luck by placing lucky symbols in your own path, by design, when the year begins,' she explains. The options are wonderfully accessible: chocolate coins left strategically around the house, vintage Chinese coins tucked into your wallet, or any other symbol of prosperity you find meaningful.

This approach offers something the average gym membership simply cannot—it requires no financial commitment, no exhausting regimen, and no performative self-denial. Instead, it invites you to begin 2026 with intention and hope, guided by centuries-old wisdom that suggests the tone we set on January 1st reverberates through every day that follows.

Whether you're a believer in spiritual luck or simply someone seeking a gentler way to welcome the new year, perhaps the absolute fortune lies not in transformation but in mindfulness—in noticing, appreciating, and deliberately cultivating the small blessings that cross your path.