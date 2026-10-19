The New Orleans Saints face nearly a week in protest-hit Paris before their historic NFL meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose players are not expected to arrive until Friday.

The teams are scheduled to meet at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Sunday, 25 October, as the league stages its first regular-season game in France. Despite violent unrest across the country, the NFL says preparations are continuing, and no league event sites have been affected.

Saints Arrive Days Before Steelers

New Orleans planned to travel after Sunday's victory over the New York Giants and arrive in France early Monday, 19 October. That schedule gives the Saints about six days in the Paris area before kickoff.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, intends to complete most preparations in the United States. The Steelers are scheduled to depart on Thursday and arrive Friday morning, with a practice planned at Stade de France shortly afterwards.

The contrasting itineraries mean the Saints will spend considerably longer in the host city while authorities respond to demonstrations and violence.

However, neither team's travel schedule has been presented as a reaction to the protests. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis indicated that the club's original travel arrangements remained unchanged.

The distinction matters because the extra days could expose New Orleans to a longer period of logistical uncertainty, although there is no evidence that either team has faced a direct threat.

NFL Says Paris Game Remains On

In a statement issued on Sunday, 18 October, the NFL confirmed that the game and associated events would proceed as scheduled.

The league said it was working with local authorities and partners on operational and security arrangements, while providing both clubs with regular updates. It also stated that there had been no disruption or impact at league sites.

That reassurance followed days of demonstrations over living costs, education and public services. While many participants protested peacefully, violent groups clashed with police, damaged property and looted businesses.

French authorities reported numerous arrests following Saturday's unrest. President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence and appealed for calm as further demonstrations continued on Sunday.

The unrest has raised questions about travel and crowd management, but the league has not announced any change to the match venue or kickoff date.

Why The Different Arrivals Matter

The Saints' longer stay gives players more time to adjust to the time difference and prepare locally. Pittsburgh's shorter visit leaves less time in France but allows the team to maintain its usual domestic routine.

Neither approach establishes which club will have a competitive advantage. The immediate concern is whether security arrangements, transport and training schedules can operate normally.

Stade de France is situated north of central Paris, and the NFL advises supporters to use public transport to reach the venue. Fans should check official travel guidance as matchday approaches.

For now, the biggest contrast is not on the field. One NFL team is spending almost a week near a city experiencing unrest, while its opponent plans to arrive only two days before kickoff.

The league insists the historic fixture remains on track, but both clubs and travelling supporters will be watching developments closely.