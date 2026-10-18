French men are alleged to have handed out looted sanitary pads to women during nationwide cost‑of‑living protests in Montpellier, in a scene that has drawn wide attention on social media.

Posts on X show what appears to be men distributing period products on the streets on Saturday, 17 October, as demonstrations in the southern city later descended into looting, damaged shops and clashes in the centre. The unusual detail has emerged amid wider unrest over purchasing power and public services across France.

French Men Allegedly Hand Out Period Pads in Montpellier

Posts shared on X have drawn attention to the alleged distribution of sanitary pads during the Montpellier protests.

One post appears to show men handing out period products on the street following reports of looting in the city centre. However, the circumstances surrounding the distribution, including the origin of the products and the identities of those involved, have not been independently established.

French men stealing pads during the protest and giving out to the random women they see on the street is actually the sweetest thing ever https://t.co/GdtDm6gbBz — Nora❦ | ADW (@hiscoraline) October 17, 2026



Another post appears to show a man dressed as Spider-Man giving away sanitary pads, adding an unusual detail to the social-media accounts of the incident.

À Montpellier, un homme déguisé en Spider-Man a été aperçu en train de distribuer des serviettes hygiéniques aux femmes pendant les manifestations du 17 octobre. 😭 https://t.co/Ltc5YjpKu8 — La Twitchance (@LaTwitchance) October 17, 2026



Sanitary pads can be difficult to afford for people facing financial hardship. This is known as menstrual poverty, which can make it harder for those affected to access the products they need to manage their periods.

X Users Split Over Alleged 'Chivalry'

The posts also prompted reactions from users who praised the men's alleged gesture, with some viewing it as a reminder that chivalry is still alive.

@hiscoraline Men when they're raised right 🥹 — tea (@hanni_tea) October 18, 2026



The comments show how some viewers saw the reported gesture as a welcome contrast to the unrest, highlighting the possibility that the men were helping women they encountered on the street.

À Montpellier, un homme déguisé en Spider-Man a été aperçu en train de distribuer des serviettes hygiéniques aux femmes pendant les manifestations du 17 octobre. 😭 https://t.co/Ltc5YjpKu8 — La Twitchance (@LaTwitchance) October 17, 2026



While some users praised the alleged gesture, others were more critical, questioning the circumstances surrounding the distribution and the acceptance of stolen goods. One user, meanwhile, remarked, 'I just can't figure out why it's turning into such a good story vibe.'

How Nationwide Protests Reached Montpellier

The reported distribution took place during nationwide demonstrations in France over the cost of living, purchasing power and public services.

The wider mobilisation followed weeks of student protests over deteriorating school conditions. Student groups and trade unions later joined broader demonstrations, bringing together concerns about education, household costs and the quality of public services.

The Interior Ministry estimated that 550,000 people took part across the country on 17 October, while the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), one of France's major trade unions, put the figure at 800,000.

In Montpellier, police estimated that around 17,000 people joined the demonstrations, which began at Place de la Comédie before continuing through the city centre.

Looting, Clashes and an Unusual Detail

Looting and clashes accompanied the protests in several areas. A Monoprix supermarket on Place de la Comédie was reportedly looted at around 5.30pm. Local reporting said some drinks and cakes taken from the shop were subsequently distributed nearby, while social-media posts drew attention to the alleged distribution of sanitary pads.

Other businesses were also reportedly damaged or looted, while clashes with police were reported near Saint-Roch railway station and Place des Martyrs de la Résistance.

The alleged distribution of period products became an unexpected talking point on social media amid the wider unrest in Montpellier.