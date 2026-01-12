The brother of rising NFL defensive back Copper DeJean has been arrested in Iowa, a development that has drawn attention beyond a routine traffic stop due to its potential legal and career implications. Beckett DeJean was taken into custody early Sunday morning on a charge of Operating While Intoxicated, commonly known as OWI, according to jail records. While classified as a first offence misdemeanour, the case carries penalties that could still have lasting effects.

What Happened in the Iowa OWI Arrest

As reported by TMZ, Beckett DeJean was arrested in Iowa on Sunday morning and booked on a first offence OWI charge. Under Iowa law, OWI is the equivalent of a DUI in other US states and applies to motorists suspected of operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Jail records indicate the charge is a misdemeanour, but authorities have not yet released further details about the circumstances of the traffic stop or whether chemical testing was conducted.

At the time of reporting, no formal court appearance date has been made public. Law enforcement has also not disclosed whether additional charges were considered.

Understanding OWI Laws in Iowa

Iowa uses the term OWI rather than DUI, but the penalties can be similar. A first offence OWI conviction in the state can result in fines, a period of licence suspension, mandatory substance abuse education, and in some cases jail time. Even without incarceration, a conviction can remain on an individual's record and affect employment, education, and travel.

Legal experts often note that first offences are still taken seriously by Iowa courts, particularly if aggravating factors are present. However, none have been confirmed in this case.

Beckett DeJean's Football Background

Beckett DeJean is a defensive back who played as a redshirt freshman for the South Dakota Coyotes. As a young athlete still early in his collegiate career, any legal issue has the potential to disrupt training, eligibility, and future opportunities. College programmes often monitor off-field conduct closely, though there has been no public statement from the university regarding disciplinary action.

Why the Arrest Is Drawing Wider Attention

The arrest has attracted coverage largely due to Beckett's family connection. His older brother, Cooper DeJean, currently plays cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles and has become a recognisable name among NFL fans. When relatives of professional athletes face legal trouble, even minor cases can receive out-sized scrutiny.

Such attention does not imply wrongdoing beyond the charge itself, but it often intensifies public interest in otherwise local incidents.

Cooper DeJean's Current Spotlight

Copper DeJean has been in the public eye not only for his performance on the field but also for recent reports about his personal life. TMZ previously reported that he has been spending time with WWE star Nikki Bella, though sources described her as single and casually dating. There is no indication Cooper DeJean was involved in or present for the Iowa incident involving his brother.

What Happens Next

The next steps will likely involve a court appearance where Beckett DeJean can enter a plea or seek legal resolution. Until more details are released by authorities or the court system, the case remains active. As with all criminal matters, the charge does not constitute a conviction, and further developments will determine any long-term consequences.

Updates are expected as official information becomes available.