The Beckham family has long been one of Britain's most recognisable dynasties, admired for their glamour, sporting legacy and cultural influence. Yet behind the polished image, tensions have been simmering. Over the past year, whispers of estrangement between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria, have grown louder, culminating in a dramatic social media fallout.

Now, American actress Nicola Peltz-Beckham has reignited speculation with a pointed post about 'family'. Her message, shared during the Jewish Festival of Lights, comes just days after reports revealed Brooklyn had blocked his parents and siblings on Instagram – a move that shocked fans and underscored the depth of the alleged feud.

Brooklyn Cuts Ties on Social Media

Brooklyn's younger brother, Cruz, debunked the claims that their mother unfollowed Brooklyn on social media. Instead, Cruz clarified that his brother blocked everyone in their family, including their youngest sister Harper.

Cruz was the first member of the Beckhams to publicly acknowledge the fallout with Brooklyn, sharing his perspective via Instagram Stories.

Rumours about the rift within one of the most popular British families started during Brooklyn and Nicolas's wedding, when The Last Airbender actress allegedly refused to wear a gown designed by Victoria's fashion label. Nicola later shut down the rumours, saying that she would love to wear a Victoria Beckham dress, but the label was not able to complete the production in time for the wedding.

Brooklyn and Nicola were also constantly missing during important Beckham family events, including Victoria and David's birthdays and the British football icon's knighthood ceremony.

The latest trigger point allegedly sparked when Victoria liked one of Brooklyn's cooking posts, which led to numerous comments urging him to talk to his mum and fix their issues. It allegedly upset the aspiring chef.

Nicola's Jab

Nicola, the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, seemed to take a dig at 'families' when she posted a series of photos featuring her father and the rest of the Peltz family while celebrating the Jewish Festival of Lights. Nicola captioned the since-deleted Instagram Stories, 'Happy Hanukkah from our family to yours.'

The Beckhams were unable to reply or react to the post as they had already been removed from her followers list or possibly blocked from viewing her social media uploads.

Family Reunion Impossible

A report from The Mirror claimed that the Los Angeles-based husband and wife are not planning to visit the UK for the Christmas holidays.

A friend of the couple reportedly said that Brooklyn and Nicola wanted the Beckhams to leave them alone so everyone could have a peaceful holiday celebration.

'It would be really in the holiday spirit if the Beckhams could just back off and leave them alone for now... Nicola and Brooklyn haven't been commenting. They just want peace,' the friend stated.

The insider also mentioned that it would be best for Victoria and David, as well as Cruz, Harper and Romeo, to stop reaching out to the couple.

'They just want to be left alone... They get upset by the speculation. They are trying to take the high road which is not to react at all and to just live their lives,' the source added.