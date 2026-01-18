New Jersey residents barely had time to clear the snow from Saturday's winter onslaught before the next system moved in on Sunday morning, threatening to heap an additional 2 to 5 inches of fresh powder across much of the state.

What had appeared to be a moderately disruptive weekend has transformed into a genuine weather crisis, with the National Weather Service expanding winter weather advisories to encompass all or part of 17 New Jersey counties and warning residents to prepare for treacherous driving conditions throughout Sunday afternoon and evening.

The second storm is proving particularly vexing because, unlike Saturday's primarily northern accumulation, this system is tracking slightly farther north and west, delivering its heaviest snow to central and northeastern New Jersey rather than the northern regions already buried.

The National Weather Service observed: 'The latest indications are that the coastal low expected for Sunday will track a bit farther north and west than earlier thinking bringing a more widespread accumulating snowfall event to the area.'

The shift in the storm's path means that residents who escaped Saturday's heaviest snowfall may now face significantly greater accumulation on Sunday.

The state's meteorological complexity—its variable geography and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean—means that the snow distribution will be decidedly uneven. Central New Jersey, running roughly along the corridor between Trenton and New York City, is forecast to experience the heaviest accumulation, with 3 to 5 inches of fresh snow possible.

This zone will likely see purely snow throughout the day, avoiding the frustrating rain-to-snow transition that complicates forecasting elsewhere. Northern and northwestern New Jersey, already burdened by Saturday's 4 to 5 inches, will add a more modest 1 to 3 inches.

Southern New Jersey and coastal regions face a fundamentally different scenario: rain mixed with snow early on Sunday, potentially limiting accumulation to just a coating or perhaps 2 inches if the timing of the rain-to-snow transition occurs late enough in the afternoon.

New Jersey Winter Weather Advisory: When to Expect the Heaviest Snow

The day's precipitation, according to the National Weather Service, will not arrive as a continuous event but rather in distinct phases. Early morning snowfall, beginning around 3 to 6am, will be relatively light, particularly in southern and coastal areas where rain dominates initially.

Around midday, a curious lull in precipitation is expected to occur—a brief window when dry air temporarily suppresses snow fall, offering a merciful reprieve for road crews and stranded commuters. This interlude will prove temporary and insufficient.

The real danger arrives in the afternoon. Beginning around 2 to 3pm and intensifying between 4 and 5pm, the storm's most substantial snow bands are expected to arrive. This is when snowfall rates could approach 1 inch per hour, visibility will deteriorate sharply, and road conditions will become genuinely hazardous.

The heaviest accumulation is forecast to occur in the 90-minute window immediately before and after sunset. For southern New Jersey, this timing proves critical because the colder late-afternoon air will force a transition from rain to all snow, meaning the fastest accumulations arrive precisely when afternoon rush-hour traffic attempts to navigate deteriorating conditions.

New Jersey Winter Weather Advisory: Safety Warnings and Regional Impacts

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories across 17 counties, with different expiration times reflecting regional forecast confidence. Northern counties like Sussex and Warren see advisories expire at 8pm. The larger cluster of central Jersey counties—including Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, and Mercer—have advisories extending from 6am to 8pm.

Most significantly, the densely populated northeastern corridor counties of Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, and Union face advisories lasting until midnight, reflecting the forecast's recognition that significant snow accumulation may not peak until after typical evening hours.

Road conditions will deteriorate throughout Sunday, with particular hazards expected on untreated surfaces and secondary roads. The combination of fresh snow on top of Saturday's frozen residue creates an especially treacherous driving surface. The state's Department of Transportation has activated snow-removal operations, but the relatively short turnaround time between storms strains equipment and personnel.

By Sunday evening, conditions are expected to ease. However, what follows may prove more consequential for residents than the snow itself: a prolonged period of below-normal temperatures lasting through Wednesday, with particularly dangerous wind chills expected Monday night, when conditions could plummet into single-digit territory.