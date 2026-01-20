Over 10 years, yes, that is how long gamers around the world have waited patiently, excitedly and sometimes exasperatedly for the next instalment in one of the most influential video game franchises of all time. Grand Theft Auto VI, the successor to Grand Theft Auto V, was first teased years ago, yet its release continues to be pushed back.

Now, with each announcement of a GTA 6 delay, hype has grown alongside frustration. Social media channels and fan forums have been flooded with reactions that go from humour and memes to genuine disappointment and impatience from those who simply want to dive back into the open-world madness that Rockstar Games is known for.

So, in an insane twist, some players have taken matters into their own hands by attempting to recreate GTA 6 environments on PC ahead of the game's official launch. From the looks of it, it's absolutely awesome.

Why GTA 6 Delays Have Frustrated Gamers

It was not shocking when Rockstar's announcement that GTA 6 has been delayed until November 2026 causing absolute pandemonium amongst GTA fans, elongating a wait that began more than 10 years ago.

It's crazy because fans have been wanting GTA 6 ever since GTA 5 first hit shelves in 2013. The company itself acknowledged that the extra time for development would help ensure the title is polished and lives up to both critical and commercial expectations.

However, despite this reasoning, repeated delays have tested the patience of many. When the initial release window shifted from 2025 to May 2026, and then again to a November 2026 launch, some players' frustrations went up to a different level. On social media platforms such as X and Reddit, it was common to see comments lamenting how long the game has taken to reach fruition, with some users venting about the stretch of time since the original trailer was released.

Moreover, this ongoing postponement has created a peculiar psychological effect in the gaming forums, where excitement now coexists uneasily with fatigue. Some long-time fans have admitted they have started to lose interest or become emotionally disheartened by constant delays, making this super-long wait almost bittersweet.

Also adding to this, PC gamers have faced their own particular annoyance. Rockstar has not confirmed a simultaneous PC release with the console launches, leaving many assuming that a PC version could be delayed even further.

Fans on PC Recreate GTA 6

So, what do gamers do when faced with prolonged silence on substantial gameplay details and a delayed official launch date? Well, parts of the GTA fan clubs have turned to creativity as a way to fill the void. One such example, reported not long ago, shows how far some fans will go to scratch the itch left by the lack of a playable GTA 6.

Yes, on Reddit, a user shared an impressive recreation of one of GTA 6's anticipated locations: the Trailer Motel in Port Gellhorn, a site first shown in promotional materials from Rockstar. Instead of waiting for Rockstar's official game, this fan used Unreal Engine 5 to build a highly detailed representation of the environment, complete with visuals that closely resemble those seen in the official trailers.

Furthermore, the GTA fans' response was overwhelmingly positive. Comments applauded not just the fidelity of the build, but also the dedication and skill involved in creating something that mirrors an asset that could have just as easily been built by a professional studio. While the creator has not yet made the map publicly downloadable, the project serves as a shocking reminder of how passionate the GTA fans truly are.