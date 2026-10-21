A teenager with an obsessive interest in killers, according to prosecutors, has been found guilty of attempting to murder a 15-year-old schoolgirl after stabbing her in the back at a school in Norfolk.

The boy, now 16, was 15 when he attacked the girl at Thorpe St Andrew School near Norwich on 11 March 2026. He cannot be named for legal reasons. He denied attempted murder but pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possessing a knife at school.

A jury at King's Lynn Crown Court found him guilty by a majority on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, after deliberating for three hours and 54 minutes. Mr Justice Lickley warned that he faced a custodial sentence of 'considerable length'. The teenager remains in custody and will be sentenced on Friday, 18 December 2026.

Teenager Fascinated by Fictional Serial Killers

Prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC told the court that the teenager went to school dressed entirely in black, wearing a mask and carrying a kitchen knife.

Mr Paxton described him as having an 'obsessive and dangerous interest in killers and killing', arguing that he had gone to school 'not to learn but to kill'. He also said the boy had a hatred of women.

The prosecution highlighted his fascination with fictional murderers, including Paul Spector from the BBC television drama The Fall and Dexter Morgan from the American television series Dexter. The court also heard evidence of his interest in real-life serial killers, including Edmund Kemper and Ted Bundy.

Prosecutors said the teenager had captioned an image of Spector 'me btw'. Another video on his phone showed Dexter dancing.

Police also discovered a handwritten list of names headed 'Victims?', the court heard.

Notes Revealed Plans to Kill

Jurors heard that the teenager had written notes before the attack describing his desire to commit violence.

'I really want to do it, really bad, I hate having to wait, I hate it, but I have to wait,' one note stated.

In another passage, he wrote that he wanted to kill 'at least two, maybe three' people and would be 'very proud of five'. A further note listed possible motives, including 'misanthropy, misogyny, suicide, bullying', and referred to the possible use of two knives.

The prosecution presented the writings, alongside other evidence, as proof that the attack had been planned in advance.

Defence Says He Used Limited Force

The boy did not give evidence at trial. His barrister argued that he could not have intended to kill the girl because he used 'limited force' with the blade.

Mr Paxton told jurors it was 'sheer good fortune' that the 'defenceless and vulnerable' pupil was not seriously hurt. 'This was a knife strike delivered, we the prosecution say, as an attempt to kill,' he said.

Schoolgirl Describes Stabbing

The victim told the court that the attack initially felt as though somebody had punched her. She did not immediately realise she had been stabbed.

She described struggling to find a door as her body became numb and weak before entering a classroom and telling a teacher: 'Sir, I've been stabbed.'

The attack prompted a school lockdown and an armed police response. The girl was taken to hospital with a minor injury.

Teen Faces Sentencing in December

Following the verdict, Mr Justice Lickley ordered a report assessing the teenager, including the issue of dangerousness, before sentencing.

The judge told him he would have to consider a custodial sentence 'of some considerable length'. The teenager replied, 'Yes sir,' when asked whether he understood the warning.