A £2.5 billion investment promising 3,000 nuclear energy jobs in North Wales has been announced just as new figures reveal Welsh unemployment has surged to the highest rate in the UK.

The major energy project at the future Wylfa nuclear power station is being hailed by ministers as a long-term economic saviour for the region. However, it offers no immediate relief for the tens of thousands currently out of work, igniting a fierce political row over Wales' economic present versus its promised future.

A Nuclear Lifeline for North Wales?

The government has confirmed a £2.5 billion investment to deliver the UK's first small modular reactor (SMR) power station at the Wylfa site on Anglesey. Framed as a key part of a new 'golden age' for UK nuclear energy, the project is the most significant industrial investment in the region for a generation.

Up to 3,000 jobs are expected to be created locally during peak construction— a move the Prime Minister said will reverse years of 'neglect and inertia'. He added that the government is 'delivering thousands of future-proofed jobs' and 'driving billions in investment' to secure the country's energy independence.

The announcement was warmly welcomed in Wales, with First Minister Eluned Morgan describing it as 'the moment Ynys Môn and the whole of Wales has been waiting for.' Industry bodies echoed this sentiment, with Tom Greatrex of the Nuclear Industry Association calling the project a 'once-in-a-generation opportunity' to revitalise North Wales' proud industrial heritage.

The Wylfa nuclear project will be built by the publicly owned Great British Energy-Nuclear, signalling a clear state-led industrial strategy. It will utilise advanced mini-reactors designed by Britain's Rolls-Royce SMR, whose leadership highlighted the significant global export potential for the technology.

This investment at Wylfa runs parallel to other major nuclear commitments, including the large-scale Sizewell C plant, as the UK aims to become a clean energy superpower. However, the timeline underscores the long-term nature of the plan, with the SMRs not expected to supply power to the grid until the mid-2030s.

Chris Cholerton, CEO of Rolls-Royce SMR, acknowledged the scale of the vision, describing it as the 'first step in what will be a 100-year commitment to clean energy, innovation, and community partnership at Wylfa.'

'Crisis Levels' of Unemployment Today

While the nuclear project promises future prosperity, it arrives amid a sobering economic reality. According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, Wales' unemployment rate has hit 5.7%, the highest of any UK nation.

The rate increased by 1.4 percentage points in the last quarter alone, equating to 88,000 people out of work—an increase of 21,000 in just three months. This places Wales well above the UK-wide unemployment average of 5.0%, with only London (6.5%) and the North East of England (5.8%) recording higher regional rates.

The figures immediately triggered a political backlash, with opposition parties blaming government policy for creating 'crisis levels' of unemployment that threaten the collapse of businesses providing vital jobs in North Wales. In response, a Welsh Government spokesperson defended its job support programmes while urging caution in interpreting the data, also pointing to a high economic inactivity rate of 24.8%.

This heated political debate highlights the immense pressure on Welsh leaders to find immediate solutions. While the £2.5 billion Wylfa nuclear project is positioned as the long-term answer to the region's economic struggles, for the thousands currently unemployed, its mid-2030s timetable offers little comfort today.