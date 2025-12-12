If there is one trait that defines the Kardashian-West dynasty, it is an absolute refusal to crumble under public scrutiny. At just 12 years old, North West is proving she has inherited both her father's defiance and her mother's media savvy, issuing a biting response to the online furore surrounding her recent body modification choices.

The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after debuting a dermal piercing on her right middle finger—a modification that many critics argue is inappropriate for a pre-teen. However, taking to the joint TikTok account she shares with her mother on Wednesday, 10 December, North made it abundantly clear that she remains unbothered by the opinions of the internet.

North West Claps Back At Critics With 'Sassy' TikTok Display

In a move that mirrors the confrontational energy often seen on The Kardashians, the youngster posted a sped-up selfie video addressing the backlash head-on. With her hair slicked back into a bun featuring pale-blue tendrils and sporting a face of professionally applied makeup, North lip-synced to a viral soundbite that perfectly encapsulated her mood.

'Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together,' she mouthed, emphatically gesturing at the camera. To ensure the message was not lost on her audience, she added a defiant caption across the clip: 'This is for everyone that's mad over a finger piercing.'

The video, which also showcased her chic Balenciaga outfit, served as a direct rebuttal to the 'concern trolling' that has plagued her comments section since late summer. However, while North dismisses the criticism as mere noise, medical professionals have raised valid points regarding the safety of such procedures on children.

The controversy stems specifically from the nature of the jewellery; unlike a standard earlobe piercing, a dermal piercing involves an anchor being placed under the surface of the skin. Dr Tanya Kormeili, a Board-certified dermatologist based in Santa Monica, California, weighed in on the risks associated with the procedure.

'As a physician, I find it my duty to advise anyone against such aggressive piercings, especially for minors,' Dr Kormeili noted. She further explained the anatomical dangers: 'The hand is a very sensitive area, full of a dense network of sensory nerves, arteries, and veins. The tendons run extremely close to the skin. This makes the chance of injury very high.'

From Fake Tattoos To Corsets: How North West Is Pushing Boundaries

This latest incident is hardly the first time North West has flirted with controversial style choices. As she approaches her teenage years, her experimentation with 'edgy' aesthetics has become a recurring theme, often blurring the lines between playful costume and adult fashion.

The budding fashionista has previously sparked debate during a trip to Rome, Italy—the same trip where the piercing reportedly took place. Photographs emerged of her wearing dangerously short miniskirts and a push-up corset top, a look that many onlookers deemed far too 'spicy' for a 12-year-old. Beyond clothing, she has shown a fascination with body art, frequently sporting fake septum rings, grills on her teeth, and utilising TikTok filters to apply face tattoos.

Despite the public outcry, her mother appears to be taking a measured approach to North's rebellious streak. Kim Kardashian, 45, has openly admitted that navigating her daughter's bold personality requires a delicate balance of support and guidance.

Speaking on a podcast in November, the SKIMS founder described North as 'really confident' but acknowledged that they are navigating these waters together. 'She's really mature in one sense where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this, and I don't really care that they don't like... my blue hair or this or that,'' Kim shared.

However, the reality star admitted that not every fashion risk pays off. 'I'm like, okay, we're never wearing that again,' Kardashian confessed regarding some of the more contentious outfits. 'Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world. As a mom, you're kind of like learning at the same time.'

For now, it appears North intends to continue expressing herself on her own terms, regardless of whether the internet—or the doctors—approve.