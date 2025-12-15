Kim Kardashian is no stranger to headlines, but lately she's been in the news for a suspected relationship with none other than rapper Drake.

According to the industry rumour mill, Kim Kardashian and Drake have reportedly been engaging in a secret on-and-off relationship for years, but recent events and accounts have been enough to suggest things may be intensifying. RadarOnline.com reports that the pair had a clandestine tryst this summer at a mansion in Lake Como, Italy. In fact, eagle-eyed netizens noticed photos of both stars posted from the same location, seemingly confirming what insiders have claimed for years.

A History Hidden in Plain Sight

Sources say Drake has been infatuated with Kim for a long time. 'Everyone knows she's the reason he moved to Hidden Hills in 2012 – because he wanted to be in her neighbourhood,' said one source. The source contends that the rapper publicly maintained a friendship with Kim for years while privately maintaining a romantic connection.

The two have reportedly been hooking up intermittently, keeping their interactions largely secret. Kim, now 45, is keen to maintain her 'It Girl' status and apparently enjoys the discreet attention. The 39-year-old Canadian rapper continues to appear single in public while privately spending time with Kardashian.

Dating Drake 'Is a Flex' for Kim

Sources also claim that Kim views dating Drake as a statement. 'He's hot, successful and younger; it's a big flex for her,' one insider said. The source added that she is conscious of her public image, particularly after receiving criticism for her dating choices.

One significant obstacle remains Kim's babydaddy and ex, Kanye West, 48, who reportedly reacts strongly whenever she sees someone new. 'If it wasn't for Kanye and his unhinged behaviour, she'd be pushing Drake to go public,' said a source. The insider highlighted the difficulties Pete Davidson faced during his relationship with Kim, citing safety concerns that contributed to their breakup.

Despite these complications, insiders say Kim is willing to navigate the situation carefully. She reportedly wants to avoid drama while still maintaining personal control over her love life. The couple appears to balance secrecy with subtle public hints, keeping fans intrigued.

Keeping Their Romance a Secret

Drake has also avoided making their relationship official on Instagram. 'It's a perfect situation for Drake because he likes people to think he's single, even when he's not, that way he can keep being a player,' said a source. Meanwhile, Kim seems content with the arrangement, though the recent photos posted online have drawn attention.

Public Reactions

Fans have weighed in online with mixed reactions on different social media platforms. Comments include admiration for their looks together, such as 'they would make a lovely couple physically. Kim is beauty personified and my brother Drake is a handsome chap.' Others expressed some surprise, though some admitted they had suspected a connection for years, saying 'we knew.'

Despite the speculation, neither Kim nor Drake have made formal statements about their relationship. Netizens continue to follow the pair's public appearances and social media activity closely.