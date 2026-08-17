North Yorkshire Council says it is facing a £62.3m funding gap for school maintenance over the next five years. The government has provided £6.8m for repairs, but the council says it needs almost £14m more just to clear the existing backlog.

With responsibility for 175 schools across the county, the council says it will keep pressing the government for extra funding.

The council estimates that schools across the county need about £80m in maintenance work. That includes more than £20m to clear the existing backlog, on top of costs expected over the next five years.

Annabel Wilkinson, the council's executive member for education, said the funding available 'falls far short of the overall needs'. She added that the council would 'continue to make the strongest possible case for increased government funding'.

Council Directs Funds To Most Urgent Work as Backlog Grows

North Yorkshire Council says its maintenance backlog across 175 schools is already more than £20m. The government's latest £6.8m allocation for repairs leaves a shortfall of almost £14m just to tackle that backlog, before future maintenance costs are considered.

A report presented to councillors identified a further £62.3m in maintenance work needed over the next five years. Council officers said the figures would provide evidence to support the case for more government funding.

Wilkinson said the funding pressures were putting 'significant pressure' on both the council and individual schools. The council would continue to direct the money available towards the most urgent work.

Essential Maintenance and Asbestos Management Prioritised

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Despite the shortfall, the council has put forward a maintenance programme for 2026/27 designed to address the most pressing needs across the estate.

The proposed plan includes £5.65m for essential maintenance, including work on roofs, windows and building systems.

A further £1.5m would be set aside for urgent repairs. The plan also covers health and safety work, asbestos management and building surveys to help keep schools safe and compliant.

The plan also includes extra funding for accessibility improvements and school kitchen upgrades. A separate government grant will support the expansion of school-based nurseries, helping create more nursery places within existing school buildings.

Council To Keep Lobbying Government

The council plans to keep pressing the government for more funding to help close the gap.

Council officers will continue to present detailed cost reports to councillors to support formal requests for more government funding. The council also said it would make use of targeted government grants where available, including funding for nursery expansion.

With more than £80m in maintenance needs identified, the council said the gap was unlikely to be closed without significantly more government funding. Until then, it will prioritise urgent and safety-critical work across its schools.

North Yorkshire's Problems a Reflection of the Entire UK's

The financial pressures facing North Yorkshire are not unique to the council. Domestic undergraduate tuition fees were frozen at £9,250 between 2017 and 2025, with inflation cutting their real value by about a third.

The latest and planned increases are expected to only keep pace with future inflation, meaning universities will not recover the value lost over the years.

Universities have also seen a fall in international student numbers, with student visa applications down 11 per cent on the previous year. Some institutions fear the drop could reach 30 per cent. The decline, combined with a national levy on international student fees, has resulted in a net economic loss of almost £3bn for the UK.

The University of Dundee has already needed a public bailout last year, while other universities have cut jobs and closed courses. Experts have warned of a 'domino effect' if a university were to fail completely.