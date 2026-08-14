Families across the UK could receive up to £2,000 a year towards childcare costs through a government scheme that adds £2 for every £8 paid into an eligible account.

The Tax-Free Childcare scheme provides a 20 per cent government top-up, with the maximum rising to £4,000 a year for a disabled child. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said families using the scheme save an average of almost £100 a month, while usage among families with children aged eight and over has increased by more than 20 per cent compared with the previous year.

The support is generally available to working or self-employed parents with children aged 11 or under, although income and other conditions apply. It can be used for nurseries, childminders, nannies, breakfast and after-school clubs, play schemes and holiday clubs, with almost 75,000 childcare providers signed up to accept payments.

How the £2-for-£8 Top-Up Works

Parents pay money into a dedicated Tax-Free Childcare account, with the government adding £2 for every £8 deposited. The maximum government contribution is £500 every three months for each eligible child, or £1,000 every three months for a disabled child.

For example, paying £200 into the account would result in a £50 government contribution, leaving £250 available for approved childcare costs.

Money can be paid into the account by Direct Debit, standing order or bank transfer. Payments usually appear within one working day, with the government contribution added at the same time.

The scheme can also be used for some additional childcare costs involving disabled children, including extra hours and specialist equipment supplied through an approved provider.

5 things to think about this August 👇



1. A level, T level and GCSE results will be released this month. 🎓



2. The summer bank holiday for England, Wales and Northern Ireland is Monday 31 August. 📅



3. Remember you must log in to your Tax-Free Childcare account every 3 months… — GOV.UK (@GOVUK) August 10, 2026

Who Can Claim Up to £2,000?

Parents generally need to be working or returning to work, with each parent in a couple required to meet a minimum earnings threshold.

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For parents aged 21 or over, the current threshold is £2,643.68 before tax over the three months following an application. Lower thresholds apply to younger workers and apprentices. Self-employed parents can also qualify, including some who have recently started a business.

The child's eligibility normally continues until the September after their 11th birthday. For disabled children, it can continue until the September after their 16th birthday.

Neither parent can have expected adjusted net income above £100,000 for the tax year. The child must normally live with the person applying, while some families receiving childcare grants or bursaries are excluded.

What Parents Need to Know

Tax-Free Childcare cannot be claimed at the same time as Universal Credit or childcare vouchers. The UK government advises people receiving Universal Credit to wait for a decision on their Tax-Free Childcare application before cancelling their existing claim.

Parents who use childcare vouchers and successfully move to Tax-Free Childcare must also tell their employer within 90 days. Once an account is active, parents must reconfirm their details every three months. Failing to do so can stop the Tax-Free Childcare support.

HMRC's reminder comes as families prepare for the new school term, when costs can include regular childcare as well as before- and after-school care and holiday clubs. Parents who are unsure which form of support is most suitable can use the UK government's childcare calculator to compare available schemes before applying.