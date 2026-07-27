Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said the NHS will collapse unless social care is reformed, in his first major broadcast interview since taking office. He told the BBC he is accelerating an independent commission tasked with fixing the system, though he could not confirm when changes would arrive.

Burnham said the health service would collapse under the weight of trying to care for people who have really not needed to end up in the NHS system if social care remains broken. He added he would not want to leave office without delivering substantial change.

Casey Commission Timetable Brought Forward

Baroness Louise Casey has chaired the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care since it launched in April 2025. Its first-phase report was originally due this year, with fuller recommendations on long-term reform not expected until 2028.

According to the BBC, Burnham is speeding up Casey's schedule rather than announcing a new system outright. He is due to make a speech on adult social care on Wednesday, where, according to the BBC, he will stop short of unveiling concrete plans.

What Burnham's Warning Means for Your Family's Savings

Social care, unlike the NHS, is not free at the point of use. In England, anyone with savings or assets above £23,250 must fund their own care in full, a threshold set out in the government's official charging circular.

That threshold has stayed frozen for years even as care costs have risen. Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of the King's Fund, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the current punitive system means quite a lot of people go without care that they need, with one in seven paying more than £100,000 for social care.

For readers with elderly relatives or approaching retirement, that means decisions about savings, property and care planning remain locked in uncertainty until Burnham's review produces firm proposals. Woolnough said reforms could range from making care free at the point of need to capping how much people spend, but stressed the cost would be significant, in the low billions per year.

Political Reaction Splits Along Party Lines

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has written to Burnham urging him to rule out tax rises or extra borrowing to fund reform, arguing any solution must also be fair to those who have made provisions and saved up over the course of their lives.

Reform's Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick warned his party would fight any proposal resembling a universal death tax, saying it is not fair to raid people's life savings.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said he was ready to help find a real and lasting consensus, while his colleague Layla Moran said discussions must address where the money is going to come from.

Burnham also linked the pressure on public finances to the benefits system. He said the government would consider making some support conditional upon people taking opportunities that are presented in front of them, while resisting blame directed at claimants themselves.

Social care reform has defeated successive governments for more than two decades, with plans repeatedly delayed, watered down or scrapped, including Labour's own £86,000 cap shelved two years ago. Burnham's comments signal renewed urgency, but with no fixed timeline and Casey's fuller recommendations not due until 2028 at the earliest, families currently navigating means-tested care costs are unlikely to see immediate change.