With the UK's tax burden at its highest level in decades, many households are asking the same question: where does all that money actually go?

It's a fair question. Despite paying more in taxes, many people continue to experience long NHS waiting lists, stretched local councils, and pressure on public services. However, government spending is spread across far more than frontline services, with welfare, debt repayments, and education consuming a significant share of public finances.

According to the government spending figures in 2025-26, total public expenditure stands at around £1.37 trillion, with almost half allocated to welfare, healthcare, and interest payments on government debt. While these figures do not explain every challenge facing public services, they offer a clearer picture of how taxpayer money is distributed across government priorities.

What Does the UK Spend the Most Money On?

The single largest area of government spending is welfare, accounting for £333 billion, or around 24.3% of all expenditure.

This includes the State Pension, Universal Credit, disability benefits, housing support, and other forms of financial assistance paid to eligible households. As the UK's population ages and demand for support grows, welfare remains one of the Government's biggest financial commitments.

Healthcare is the second-largest category at £217 billion, representing 15.8% of total spending. That funding supports NHS services across England, as well as health budgets for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland through the devolved administrations.

The third-largest cost may surprise many taxpayers. Government debt interest totals £113.7 billion, or 8.3% of spending. Rather than paying for hospitals, schools, or roads, this money covers the cost of servicing the UK's national debt, making it one of the largest fixed expenses in the public finances.

Why Doesn't Higher Tax Mean Better Public Services?

One reason is that much of government spending is effectively committed before ministers make new spending decisions. Large budgets such as welfare, healthcare, pensions, and debt interest are difficult to reduce quickly because they are driven by demographic changes, inflation, legal obligations, and borrowing accumulated over many years.

Education accounts for £102 billion, while local councils receive £98.5 billion to help fund services including social care, waste collection, libraries, and local infrastructure. The devolved governments of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland receive a further £94.9 billion to deliver public services within their own nations.

Together, these categories account for well over half of all government spending before areas such as transport, policing, housing, scientific research, or environmental programmes receive funding. That leaves relatively limited room for governments to make major spending changes without increasing taxes, borrowing more, or reducing expenditure elsewhere.

Where Does the Rest Go?

Beyond the largest departments, government spending is spread across dozens of smaller programmes. Defence receives £61.7 billion, while transport accounts for £29.7 billion.

Other spending includes justice, housing, energy security, scientific research, environmental programmes, VAT refunds, foreign affairs, public sector pensions, and support for public corporations. Although each category represents a relatively small proportion of total expenditure, together they account for tens of billions of pounds every year and play an important role in delivering public services and supporting the wider economy.

Why This Matters for Taxpayers

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Understanding where public money goes helps explain why debates about taxation are often more complicated than simply raising or lowering tax rates. When governments announce higher taxes, much of the additional revenue may be absorbed by existing commitments such as welfare payments, NHS funding, or debt interest rather than entirely new public services.

Likewise, proposals to increase spending on policing, transport, housing, or defence usually require difficult trade-offs. Ministers may need to raise additional revenue, increase borrowing, or reduce spending elsewhere to fund new priorities.

As pressure on the UK's public finances continues, understanding how government spending is allocated can help taxpayers make better sense of Budget announcements, spending reviews, and political debates over how public money should be used.