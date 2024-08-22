Michelle Obama has been criticised lately for hypocrisy. The former First Lady (FLOTUS), worth more than $70 million, advised Americans against "taking more than they need."

The liberal audience at the Democrat National Convention was impressed by Obama's speech, which was partly a tribute to her mother, Mary Robinson. "She and my father didn't aspire to be wealthy," she said of her mother.

"In fact, they were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed. They understood that it wasn't enough for their kids to thrive if everyone else around us was drowning. So my mother volunteered at the local school," Obama added.

Michelle Obama Criticised For Hypocrisy

Her words sparked confusion and disbelief among netizens, who pointed to her family's vast fortune, including a lavish Martha's Vineyard estate. "Yeah Michelle Obama lost me wen she said 'my parents taught me not to trust wealthy people' and she's worth 70 million. This election is comedy," wrote one user on X.

"The 70 MILLION DOLLAR Martha's Vineyard Socialist, Michelle Obama," wrote another. "Oh, how times have changed." Netizens also criticised the entire DNC speaker lineup for condemning the wealthy while accumulating personal wealth.

Jordan Schachtel, publisher of The Dossier, noted in an X post: DNC speakers last night: Jack Schlossberg: son of Caroline Kennedy. Will inherit around $100 million. Gov JB Pritzker: family founded Hyatt Hotel chain. His inherited wealth is around $3.6 billion.

"Doug Emhoff: worth >$10 million. Barack & Michelle Obama: worth $70+ million," Schachtel wrote. According to a report by Homes & Gardens, Barack and Michelle Obama, who are reportedly living apart, bought the expansive 28-acre vacation home on Martha's Vineyard for $11.75 million in 2020.

Michelle Obama's Fiery Rebuke Of Trump

On Tuesday night, Obama unleashed a series of scathing insults against former US President Donald Trump before a roaring Democratic National Convention crowd. She labelled Trump as misogynistic, racist, petty, and small in her power-packed speech, which overshadowed her husband.

The 60-year-old attorney and author expressed her support for Kamala Harris, calling her "my girl," and urged the Democratic Party to rally behind Harris after the Obama inner circle was accused of playing a role in pushing Joe Biden out of the race.

The audience erupted in cheers after Obama said, "Who's going to tell him (Trump) the job he's currently seeking might be one of those black jobs." While the Obamas spoke, Harris held a rally just 90 miles away, leading to speculations that the White House isn't happy about the alleged role they played in Biden's exit from the race.

Michelle declared that "hope is making a comeback" as she entered the arena on Tuesday night, following Harris's formal declaration as the Democratic presidential nominee. She then criticised Trump, while her husband seemed to use a crude hand gesture to mock the former president's "weird obsession" with size.

Obama invoked hope as a reminder of her husband's historic presidential run. She strongly endorsed Harris, whom she believes is "ready for this moment." It is worth noting that Obama could prove to be one of Harris's and the Democrats' most influential advocates without her running for office.

Her message was met with such enthusiasm that when she introduced her husband, he joked that he was willing to speak "even if I'm the only person stupid enough to speak right after Michelle Obama."