Matthew Perry's death certificate reveals no clue as to the actual cause of his death from alleged drowning. He died at his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles on October 28 at the age of 54.

The official document obtained by The Blast shows that his official cause of death is being "deferred" pending further investigation and final toxicology reports, which could take weeks to determine.

The certificate also listed Perry's career as 38 years in the "Entertainment" industry and the "informant" of his death as his step-father Keith Morrison. The document also confirmed that he was buried at Forest Lawn in Los Angeles on November 3.

Initial toxicology reports found that there was no methamphetamine or fentanyl in his system. But further in-depth testing would reveal if he had taken any prescription medicine prior to his drowning.

According to reports, police responded to a call at 4:07 p.m. PST, Saturday about a possible "water rescue". But they found the "Friends" alum already unresponsive and officials eventually searched the property and found no illegal medications and said there was no foul play involved in the actor's death.

However, there were prescription anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications on the scene. Police allegedly also found a prescription COPD drug, which is a medication for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease usually taken by people with emphysema or chronic bronchitis.

Perry had been open about his struggles with alcohol and substance abuse. He talked about buying fentanyl-laced OxyContin from street dealers in his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing".

He wrote that after his colon exploded in 2018, he was prescribed opiates as a pain reliever. But it was not enough to dull the pain and he eventually turned to "the street pills" which he recalled were "something like $75 per pill". He bought them for $3,000 at a time, many times a week". Before his passing, the actor claimed to be sober and those close to him also vouched for his sobriety.

Perry was famously known for playing Chandler Bing in sitcom "Friends". His untimely death had left his co-stars in utter devastation. In a joint statement, they wrote that they "were more than just cast mates", they were "a family".

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," read the statement which was signed by Perry's "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.