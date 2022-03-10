Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Masters event in Indian Wells and the Miami Open owing to the stringent vaccination rules imposed by the United States. The Serbian had been listed to participate in both the Masters 1000 events, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) informed Djokovic that the rules will not be changed.

The former world number one remains adamant that he will not take the vaccination, even if it costs him the chance to play at major tournaments. Djokovic admitted during a recent interview that he is even willing to miss the French Open and Wimbledon to hold on to his right to choose.

"While I was automatically listed in the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open draw I knew it would be unlikely I'd be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments," Djokovic wrote.

Since the order of play for Thursday's men's singles main draw was not announced, Grigor Dimitrov will become the 33rd seed and take Djokovic's place in the draw. A lucky loser from the qualifiers will take the Bulgarian's place in the main draw and will face American Tommy Paul in the first round.

"Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open. As the next player in line to be seeded, Grigor Dimitrov will move into Djokovic's space in the draw, and a Lucky Loser from qualifying will move into Dimitrov's space in the draw once qualifying is complete," the tournament confirmed via a statement.



Djokovic's next appearance could come at the Monte Carlo Masters next month after the Principality relaxed their rules on mandatory vaccination. The 20-time men's singles Grand Slam champion will also be allowed to defend his French Open title at Roland Garros in May.