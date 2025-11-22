New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani just met US President Donald Trump, and a surprisingly bizarre moment for the two had just happened in the Oval Office.

On Friday, while answering interviews, one press representative asked Mamdani about his past remarks calling Trump a 'fascist'. As Mamdani attempted to answer, Trump abruptly cut in, telling him it was perfectly fine to say yes and that it would be 'easier than explaining'.

The exchange capped a meeting centred on housing, affordability, and public safety in New York. But the spotlight fell squarely on how Mamdani and Trump talked out their political differences.

Trump-Mamdani Meeting: Are They Besties Now?

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich was the one who questioned Mamdani directly about whether he still believed Trump was a fascist during a media spray inside the Oval Office.

Before the mayor-elect could finish responding, Trump interjected from behind the Resolute Desk, saying, 'That's OK. You can just say yes. It's easier than explaining it. I don't mind', a complete 360-degree to his attitude, while Mamdani was only a favourite in the mayoral race.

Trump delivered his comment with a pat on Mamdani's arm. He later joked that he had been called much worse', referring to the fact that a 'fascist' label does not faze him.

Mamdani, who has been outspoken about Trump in the past, avoided a definitive answer.

Instead, he said he intended to work with the president, 'where we agree', emphasising cooperation over confrontation as he prepares to govern a city of 8.5 million people.

What New Yorkers Can Expect from Trump-Mamdani Collab

The meeting drew wide interest, with Trump joking that the media Q&A had attracted 'more reporters than usual'. But while there have been sharp political differences between the two, both men outlined areas where they believe collaboration is possible.

Trump discussed falling energy prices and urged utilities, including Con Edison, to further reduce rates. He framed affordability as a shared priority, telling reporters he wanted to 'make New York thrive again'.

Self-described democratic socialist Mamdani presented his governing agenda focused on housing, rent, groceries, and utilities. He described New Yorkers as facing a 'cost-of-living crisis' that threatens to push families out of the city.

The NYC mayor-elect's comments echoed his campaign promises, though Friday's exchange still showed minor challenges of working with a president he once condemned as a 'fascist'.

The meeting also touched on public safety.

Mamdani said he intended to maintain roughly 35,000 NYPD officers while redirecting more non-emergency calls toward mental health responders. He described this as an attempt to modernise public safety without reducing frontline manpower.

Trump responded by emphasising the need to remove 'very bad people' and improve safety in the city. He thinks his and Mamdani's goals as aligned, suggesting that cooperation on policing may be more feasible than previously thought.

What's Next for Trump and Mamdani?

Although it has been a positive meet-up, the Friday exchange is likely to raise further questions about how Mamdani will reconcile his progressive messaging with the demands of partnering with the Trump White House.

Analysts note that the mayor-elect's ability to deliver results for New Yorkers may depend on his willingness to find common ground, even with a president he has sharply criticised.

Both men expressed openness to future meetings. By Friday night, Trump wrote on Truth Social that it had been a 'Great Honor' to meet Mamdani, personally posting photos from the Oval Office.