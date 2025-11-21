New York had barely finished arguing over the 'horrors of socialism' when Zohran Mamdani walked into the White House and sat down with the man who once warned he would starve his city of cash if the 'communist' won.

Hours after the House passed a symbolic resolution denouncing socialism in all its forms, the democratic socialist mayor-elect of New York City was trading compliments with President Donald Trump, in a scene that would have seemed unthinkable during the brutal campaign just days earlier.

For New Yorkers who had been told a Mamdani victory would mean chaos, funding cuts and even troops on their streets, the sight of the pair pledging to 'help' each other and fix the city's soaring cost of living issues was as disorientating as it was consequential.​

Trump Had a Change of Opinion After Zohran Mamdani's Meetup

Trump, who had previously branded Mamdani a 'communist' and a 'Marxist mayor', told reporters after the meeting that 'we're going to be helping him' and that 'we agree on a lot more than I would have thought'.

The President even went so far as to reassure New Yorkers that they were getting 'a really great mayor' and that 'the better he does, the happier I am'.

Trump also appeared to walk back his own rhetoric, saying that some of his views had 'changed' and that he now felt 'very confident' Mamdani could 'do a very good job'.

At one point, as reporters pressed on whether Mamdani was a despot, Trump tapped the mayor-elect on the arm and told him it was 'okay' to answer, intervening again to insist: 'I'll stick up for you'.

Mamdani, for his part, responded with a wry line that he had 'been called much worse than a despot', dismissing the label as 'not that insulting' and signalling that he understood both the theatre and the stakes of the moment.​

Zohran Mamdani's Response To Trump's Funding Threats

During the campaign, Zohran Mamdani treated Trump's threats as both theatre and an opportunity to draw a clear line about who the government is meant to serve.

Speaking at a campaign event in Astoria, Queens, he said he had known 'for months' that Trump would align with former Governor Andrew Cuomo, calling it the 'naked and unabashed' moment when the MAGA movement decided the 'best mayor for Donald Trump and his administration' was not the best mayor for New Yorkers.

He argued that the funding ultimatum was precisely that – a threat, not law – and criticised the tendency to treat every presidential outburst as if it were already binding policy.​

Mamdani's broader point was that federal funds are not a personal favour from the occupant of the Oval Office but money the city is owed. 'This funding is not something that Donald Trump is giving us here in New York City.

This is something that we are, in fact, owed in New York,' he said, reframing the debate around rights rather than presidential generosity.

That argument may prove central to the coming years, as he tries to push an ambitious left-wing agenda while relying on a federal government still wary of policies that can be branded socialist.​

Zohran Mamdani And Trump: From 'Communist' Threat To Cautious Partnership

For much of the campaign, Zohran Mamdani was cast as a radical experiment that New York could not afford.

A Uganda-born state assembly member and self-described democratic socialist, he ran on an agenda of raising taxes on the city's wealthiest residents, increasing corporate tax, freezing rent on stabilised apartments, and expanding publicly subsidised housing, policies that thrilled tenant groups and unnerved Wall Street.

Trump and his allies seized on his views, tying him to broader fears about socialism and suggesting that his election would scare off investment, undermine policing and even invite a showdown with federal authorities.​

The meeting at the White House suggested that, at least for now, both men recognise the political cost of open warfare.

Mamdani has framed his approach as relentlessly practical, saying he will 'work with [Trump] on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers', even as he insists on his disagreements and his promise to 'Trump-proof' the city's institutions.

Trump, who once vowed to 'go through Mamdani like a hot knife through butter, ' instead spoke of future meetings, mutual persuasion, and a shared desire to make New York 'strong, ' language that signals a truce but not necessarily trust.​