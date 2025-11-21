President Donald Trump has withdrawn his threat to deploy the National Guard to New York City following a high-profile Oval Office meeting with Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. The reversal marks a significant de-escalation in tensions between Washington and the city's incoming leadership, driven by a dual strategy of diplomatic engagement and state-level resistance planning.

From Confrontation to Collaboration

The meeting between Trump and Mamdani marked a dramatic shift in tone after months of public hostility. Mamdani, who had previously called Trump a 'fascist', adopted a conciliatory note as both leaders emphasised shared priorities. Trump praised the mayor-elect's focus on public safety and housing reform, declaring: 'I expect to be helping him, not hurting him, a big help because I want New York City to be great.' He added that Mamdani 'wants to have a safe New York'.

Despite their ideological differences, both leaders described the meeting as productive. Trump even gave Mamdani cover to stand by his past criticisms, telling reporters, 'You can just say yes. It's easier than explaining.'

The President's softened stance appeared to be influenced not only by Mamdani's diplomatic approach but also by the extensive groundwork laid by Governor Kathy Hochul and her allies.

Hochul's War Room Strategy

Behind the scenes, Hochul has orchestrated a virtual war room to prepare for any federal incursion. Alarmed by Trump's past deployments of ICE agents and military personnel to cities like Los Angeles and Chicago, the governor convened meetings with law enforcement, business leaders, activist groups and clergy to build a united front.

Jackie Bray, Hochul's homeland security director, outlined a three-tiered strategy: prevent, delay, and manage. 'All three scenarios have real planning behind them,' Bray said. The goal is to deny Trump any pretext for dispatching troops, while also preparing to respond if he does.

The coalition includes groups like the ACLU, SEIU and Indivisible, who have pledged to maintain discipline during protests to avoid triggering federal action. Hochul also met with business leaders to emphasise the economic risks of a federal takeover, and is planning further outreach to veterans and faith leaders.

Crime Rates and Public Messaging

To counter Trump's narrative, Hochul and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch have highlighted New York's plummeting crime rates. Subway crime in October matched pandemic-era lows, and shootings citywide have reached historic lows. Tisch, whom Mamdani has pledged to retain, stated: 'We've got this,' rejecting the need for militarisation.

The administration is also preparing a public relations campaign to 'prebunk' misinformation and showcase New York's readiness. Bray noted that Hochul consulted California officials to learn from their experience with federal deployments and has coordinated daily strategy sessions across state departments.

Q: Are you affirming that you think President Trump is a fascist?



MAMDANI: I've spoken about--



TRUMP: That's okay. You can just say yes. I don't mind. pic.twitter.com/uWZFRcmGxB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2025

Mamdani's Role and Political Calculus

While Hochul has largely coordinated with outgoing Mayor Eric Adams' team, she reached a détente with Mamdani during the election and urged him to moderate his agenda. Mamdani agreed to retain Tisch, signalling continuity in law enforcement leadership.

However, his victory speech raised questions about how far he will bend. His spokesperson, Dora Pekec, criticised Trump's motives: 'If safety were truly the goal, he'd be sending them [troops] to the eight out of ten states with the highest crime rates—all run by Republicans.'

Mamdani has pledged to work closely with Hochul to defend New Yorkers from what he called Trump's 'vindictive attacks'.

ICE Raids and Future Flashpoints

Although Trump has backed off the National Guard threat, federal pressure remains. An ICE raid on Canal Street last month jolted city officials, serving as a test of New York's readiness. Hochul's team believes more provocations may follow, and is preparing accordingly.

As Mamdani's inauguration approaches on 1 January, the city's leadership remains on alert. The coalition's goal is clear: to show that New York can govern itself—and to ensure that any federal move is met with swift, coordinated resistance.