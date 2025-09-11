A five-year study by financial author and behavioural expert Tom Corley links daily goal-setting to wealth-building.

In an analysis of 233 wealthy and 128 poorer participants, 67% of the wealthy set specific goals every day, 70% write them down, and 76% review progress, according to Corley's piece for Entrepreneur and his Rich Habits research.

Corley, who spent five years studying the habits of hundreds of high-net-worth individuals, found that this daily ritual helps instil discipline, focus, and momentum, which are essential for navigating the unpredictable terrain of entrepreneurship and wealth-building. His findings were recently highlighted in Entrepreneur Magazine.

'Success isn't a stroke of luck—it's a habit forged through deliberate, daily effort,' Corley wrote. According to him, the steps are pretty straightforward: Anchor goals to your vision. Break it down to daily steps. Write it down. Track and reflect. Stay consistent.

'Five minutes each morning to set priorities can transform your trajectory over time,' he said. 'It's simple but powerful.'

Why Goals Matter More Than Motivation

While many people rely on fleeting motivation or external pressure to get things done, millionaires tend to operate differently. The study found that goal-oriented behaviour creates a sense of purpose and structure, which in turn fuels productivity and resilience.

By setting clear, actionable objectives each day, wealthy individuals are better equipped to prioritise tasks, avoid distractions, and measure progress.

This approach stands in contrast to the habits of the general population. While 67% of millionaires practise daily goal-setting, according to research by financial expert Tom Corley, most non-millionaires do not engage in this routine.

Additionally, data from Jobera shows that wealthy individuals are far more intentional with their time—67% watch less than one hour of television per day, and 63% spend less than one hour online. These patterns suggest that millionaires prioritise focused, goal-driven activities over passive consumption, a behavioural distinction that may contribute to their financial success.

Building Wealth Through Routine

The power of routine is a recurring theme in the lives of successful individuals. Beyond goal-setting, Corley's research identified other common habits among millionaires, including:

Reading for self-improvement

Exercising regularly

Networking with like-minded professionals

Avoiding time-wasting activities

These behaviours reinforce the idea that wealth is not merely the result of high income or lucky investments, but rather the outcome of consistent, intentional choices made over time.

As noted in a Bear Savings blog, 'Whether you're starting from scratch or trying to scale up, these habits form the foundation for long-term wealth.'

From Theory to Practice

Experts suggest that anyone can adopt the millionaire mindset by integrating goal-setting into their daily routine. The process doesn't require expensive tools or complex systems; it simply requires a notebook, a few minutes of reflection, and a commitment to consistency.

Financial coach and author David Bach frequently underscores that building wealth is less about income and more about intentional habits. 'You don't need to be rich to live rich,' he remarked during a recent seminar. For Bach, a mindset rooted in purposeful action and clarity is the key to lasting financial well-being.

Ultimately, while there's no guaranteed formula for becoming a millionaire, the evidence suggests that daily goal-setting is a powerful predictor of success. It's a habit that costs nothing, requires minimal effort, and delivers compounding benefits over time.

As Corley's research shows, the difference between thriving and surviving may come down to what you do each morning. And for 67% of millionaires, that means starting the day with purpose.