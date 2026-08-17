The way Britons shop for clothes has changed dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic. When lockdowns forced people to stay at home, online shopping shifted from being a convenience to becoming part of everyday life. Years later, that habit has remained, with platforms such as Shein, Vinted and eBay competing directly with high street retailers including Primark, H&M and New Look.

According to a July 2025 report by UniformMarket, 20.9% of consumers globally now prefer buying fashion online. Much of that growth has been driven by low-cost retailers offering thousands of styles at prices that many traditional shops struggle to match.

Shein has been at the centre of that trend. The app was downloaded more than 85 million times between January and July 2025, after becoming the world's most downloaded shopping app in 2023 with 261 million downloads. Its website also attracts more than 175 million monthly visits.

So why are so many shoppers choosing online retailers over the British high street?

Low Prices and Endless Choice

For many shoppers, the answer comes down to affordability and variety.

Fashion writer Amelia Gates says Shein has become her first stop when shopping for new trends.

'One of the biggest reasons I still end up on Shein is the variety. If I'm looking for something specific or want to try a trend without spending a lot, it's usually the first place I check. The prices are hard to ignore, and it's much easier to browse hundreds of styles online than spend an afternoon visiting different stores.'

Social media has also played a significant role. Fashion influencers regularly share Shein hauls on TikTok and Instagram, exposing shoppers to thousands of products ranging from dresses and co-ords to homeware and accessories.

Rising High Street Prices Push Shoppers Online

Many consumers say inflation has made traditional shopping far less affordable.

Joanne Avery, who frequently shops on Shein, believes prices on the high street have risen dramatically.

'I am a big Shein shopper, especially for holiday clothing. It's cheap and good value for money.

'I walked into Primark the other day and spent £80 on just a few items. Eight or 10 years ago, you could easily leave with two full bags for that.'

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneur Chris Xu, Shein has built its business around low prices and rapid product turnover, making it attractive to shoppers watching every penny.

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Convenience Matters More Than Ever

Busy lifestyles are another major reason shoppers are choosing online retailers.

Jayne Hampson says long working hours and rising parking charges make online shopping far easier.

'Working longer hours means Shein is easier. Parking fees are killing the high street. Shein has better fashion, reasonable prices and much more choice, especially for women above a size 16.'

Other shoppers also praised the retailer's size range and colourful designs.

'I was surprised how good Shein is for my curvy body and buying for the family,' said Pam Lyddon.

Jade Foster-Jerrett added: 'Shein is more colourful and offers much more variety. It's nothing to do with price for me – the high street just doesn't offer enough anymore.'

Why the High Street Still Matters

Despite the growth of online fashion, many shoppers still value traditional retailers.

Gates says she continues to buy staples from physical shops.

'I don't think Shein has completely replaced local fashion stores. For basics, better fabrics or pieces I want to wear for years, I'd still rather buy from brands where I know what I'm getting. Shein is where I go for trend-driven purchases, while local stores still have an advantage when quality and fit matter.'

Many consumers also enjoy being able to try clothes on before buying and appreciate the social experience of browsing shops with friends or family.

Ethical Questions Continue to Follow Fast Fashion

While Shein's popularity continues to grow, it has also faced criticism over labour conditions within its supply chain.

A 2022 Channel 4 investigation alleged that some workers making clothes for Shein were paid as little as 3p per item while working shifts of more than 16 hours. A separate BBC investigation reported factory employees working up to 75 hours a week, exceeding limits under Chinese labour laws.

These reports have prompted some shoppers to question whether low prices come at too great a human cost, even as millions continue to use the platform.

What the Future Holds

Data suggests online fashion will continue to grow, but the high street is far from disappearing.

The Global Womenswear Market Report 2026 found that Shein's net sales grew by 31.6% year on year in 2024, giving it an estimated 1.53% share of the global fashion market.

However, research cited by Apparel Resources found that physical shops still retain an advantage, with 45% of UK consumers preferring to buy clothing in-store compared with 30% who favour online shopping.

For many Britons, the future of fashion is unlikely to be entirely digital or entirely physical. Instead, shoppers appear to be mixing convenience and affordability with the reassurance of seeing, feeling and trying on clothes before deciding what is worth buying.