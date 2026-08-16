Trainers are everywhere. Stacked by the door, lined up on shelves and tucked into boxes waiting to be posted. The smell of suede cleaner hangs in the air.

Call her Mia. She is not running a warehouse or employing staff. She is running a business from her bedroom.

There is no office, no inventory software and no fulfilment team. Just a spreadsheet, a smartphone and regular trips to the local post office.

The 21-year-old is in her first year of university. Between lectures and assignments, she buys, restores and resells trainers online.

It all started by selling clothes she no longer wore on Vinted. As the money slowly built up, she reached £200 and decided to reinvest it into one product: trainers.

Six months later, she says she is making more than £1,000 a month in net profit. But she is quick to point out that this is far from passive income.

Turning £200 Into a Reselling Business

Mia believes one of Vinted's biggest advantages is that almost anyone can get started without a large upfront investment.

'You don't need loads of money,' she says. 'Just sell things you already own, build up a little pot of cash and reinvest it.'

Unlike some resale platforms, Vinted does not charge sellers a selling fee. Instead, buyers pay a Buyer Protection fee and postage, allowing sellers to keep almost the full listed price.

But that does not mean every sale is profitable.

Finding Trainers Worth Buying

The biggest mistake new resellers make, Mia says, is buying based on instinct rather than research.

Before purchasing any pair, she compares recent selling prices across platforms including Vinted, eBay and StockX. Rather than looking at asking prices, she focuses on completed sales to understand what buyers are actually willing to pay.

She also uses AI-powered pricing tools to monitor resale trends and belongs to an online community of resellers who regularly share profitable finds and market insights.

Her goal is simple: buy trainers for around £10 to £15 and sell them for £40 to £45.

The Reality Behind the Profit

Social media often makes reselling look effortless. Mia says the reality is very different.

Every pair has to be inspected, cleaned and restored before it is listed. Suede brushes, specialist foam cleaners and products designed to remove yellowing from soles have become essential tools.

Photography also matters.

Good lighting, multiple angles and honest descriptions can make the difference between a quick sale and a listing that sits unsold for weeks.

Once a sale is made, there are buyer messages to answer, prices to negotiate, parcels to package and regular trips to the post office.

'It's a business,' she says. 'People don't see all the work behind it.'

How the Numbers Add Up

A typical transaction is relatively straightforward.

A pair purchased for £10 might eventually sell for £40, generating roughly £25 to £30 profit after accounting for buying costs and any cleaning materials used.

Repeat that process enough times, and the figures begin to grow.

After six months, Mia estimates she is now earning around £1,000 per month in net profit, with most of her growth coming from improving her sourcing skills rather than increasing prices.

Don't Forget About Tax

Once profits begin to grow, sellers also need to think about their tax responsibilities.

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) considers buying goods specifically to resell for profit as trading rather than simply selling unwanted personal belongings.

The UK currently offers a £1,000 annual trading allowance. If your gross trading income exceeds that amount, you may need to register for Self Assessment, even if you ultimately owe little or no tax.

If trading is your only source of income and your total taxable income remains below the personal allowance, you may not pay Income Tax, but registration requirements can still apply. Allowable business expenses, including stock purchases, postage, packaging and cleaning supplies, may generally be deducted when calculating taxable profits.

Since January 2024, online marketplaces including Vinted have also been required to collect and report certain seller information to HMRC under international tax transparency rules where reporting thresholds are met, making accurate record-keeping more important than ever.

The Biggest Mistakes Beginners Make

According to Mia, impatience is often the most expensive mistake.

Many new sellers panic when an item does not sell immediately and reduce the price too quickly, wiping out their profit margin.

Buying poor-quality stock is another common error. Hidden damage, unpleasant odours or worn interiors can make trainers far harder to sell than photographs initially suggest.

Experience, she says, is what teaches you which risks are worth taking.

So, Can You Really Make Money?

The answer appears to be yes, but only if you're prepared to put in the work.

Successful reselling involves researching prices, finding undervalued stock, cleaning products, creating attractive listings, negotiating with buyers, packaging orders and keeping proper financial records.

For Mia, it has become more than a way to earn extra cash.

As living costs continue to rise and traditional career paths become increasingly competitive, she sees trainer reselling as an opportunity to build something of her own.

'It isn't glamorous,' she says. 'But it's mine.'