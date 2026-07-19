As soaring temperatures sent Britons scrambling to buy portable air conditioners, one TikTok user's desperate attempt to stay cool turned into an expensive disappointment.

Alessandra, who posts on TikTok as @alivewithalessandra, said she paid £456 on eBay for a portable air conditioner reportedly worth around £280, only for it to arrive damaged and unusable.

She shared the ordeal in a TikTok video, explaining that she had paid well above the unit's original value because demand had surged during the latest UK heatwave. Instead of providing relief from the sweltering temperatures, the appliance arrived broken.

With many households struggling to sleep through the hot weather, the faulty delivery left Alessandra without the cooling solution she had hoped for.

Heatwave Sparks Rush for Portable Air Conditioners

The latest spell of hot weather has driven a surge in demand for portable air conditioners across the UK, with shoppers rushing to retailers including Argos, Currys and online marketplaces in search of relief.

The rush has also pushed up prices. According to The Guardian, several cooling products increased in price as temperatures climbed. The Morphy Richards Flexi Freeze 12K BTU portable air conditioner rose from £389 to £410 within weeks, while the De'Longhi Pinguino Gentle Jet increased from £659.99 to £689.95 in just a few days.

During recent heatwaves, portable air conditioners and electric fans have also sold out rapidly, leaving many shoppers with little choice but to pay inflated prices through online marketplaces.

High Demand Driving Up Prices

Alessandra's experience reflects a wider trend as soaring demand has inflated prices for portable air conditioners across the UK.

Nick Glynne, chief executive of Buy It Direct Group, one of the UK's largest independent online retailers, told The Guardian that replacement costs for air conditioning units have increased by around 15% to 17% since April. He attributed the rise to higher shipping costs, increased raw material prices and strong consumer demand.

With stock becoming harder to find during heatwaves, some buyers have turned to resale platforms such as eBay, where prices can climb well above the recommended retail price.

Receiving a damaged appliance after paying hundreds of pounds only adds to the frustration for shoppers hoping to escape the heat.

Why Portable AC Units Keep Selling Out

Britain's increasingly frequent heatwaves have exposed the country's limited supply of home cooling equipment.

Unlike many warmer countries, air conditioning remains uncommon in UK homes because summers have historically been relatively mild. As temperatures continue to climb, more households are investing in portable air conditioners instead of relying solely on fans and open windows.

The sudden spikes in demand often outpace retailers' seasonal stock levels, while many units are manufactured overseas, making it difficult to replenish supplies quickly once they sell out.

Consumer experts have also advised shoppers to compare prices across multiple retailers before buying, as heatwave demand can cause sharp price increases. Checking a product's recent price history can help buyers avoid paying inflated prices during periods of exceptionally high demand.

A Costly Lesson During the Heatwave

Alessandra's experience highlights the risks shoppers can face when buying in-demand products through online marketplaces during periods of exceptionally high demand.

Consumer experts recommend comparing prices across several retailers before making a purchase, as heatwave demand can quickly push prices higher. Checking a product's price history using websites such as CamelCamelCamel for Amazon or PriceSpy for other retailers can also help shoppers determine whether they're paying a fair price.

Buyers should also check seller ratings, read recent reviews carefully and confirm the returns policy before purchasing expensive appliances through online marketplaces. If a deal looks unusually cheap, it may be worth investigating further before parting with any money.

For Britons hoping to stay cool this summer, a little extra research could help avoid paying well above the odds, or ending up with a broken air conditioner when it's needed most.