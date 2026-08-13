We've all bought something we were convinced we needed, only to wonder later why we ever spent the money.

Sometimes it's a small impulse purchase that seemed harmless at the time. Other times, it's something costing hundreds or even thousands, leaving you with an expensive reminder of a decision you'd rather forget.

A discussion on Reddit's shopping addiction community asked people to share the purchases they regret most. The answers ranged from luxury handbags and designer boots to hobby equipment, furniture and gadgets that ended up gathering dust.

One of the biggest surprises was that the greatest regrets weren't always the most expensive purchases. For many, it was the smaller purchases that quietly added up over time.

The Small Purchases That Add Up

Clothing featured repeatedly in the discussion.

One shopper admitted regularly buying clothes simply because they seemed like a good deal, only to realise later they never actually wore them. Buying second-hand made it even easier to justify the spending because each item felt inexpensive.

Another person said their biggest regret wasn't one major purchase at all, but a constant stream of skincare products, clothes and other items they could barely remember buying. Others agreed, saying charity shop trips, beauty store visits and discount shopping slowly drained their finances, even though each purchase felt insignificant at the time.

That feeling was echoed by someone who checked their credit card statement and found a $64 charge from TJ Maxx. The problem wasn't just the amount – they couldn't even remember what they had bought.

It's a familiar trap. One small purchase rarely feels significant, but dozens of them can quietly become a much bigger financial problem.

Buying for Your 'Fantasy Self'

One of the strongest themes running through the discussion was buying things for the person people hoped to become, rather than the person they already were.

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For one shopper, that meant spending €1,200 on a pair of camel-coloured Valentino boots despite almost always wearing black shoes. The boots never became part of their wardrobe and now sit unused as a reminder to stick with what they genuinely like.

Others shared similar stories. One user spent $700 on a camera after launching a YouTube channel, only to lose interest and realise their iPhone would have been more than enough. Another admitted collecting thousands of pounds' worth of luxury handbags they rarely used, while others described buying extensive make-up collections, jewellery and hobby supplies they no longer wanted.

The Hobbies That Never Lasted

New hobbies can quickly become expensive, particularly when people buy all the equipment before discovering whether they'll stick with them.

One Reddit user spent around $200 on hobby equipment during the Covid-19 lockdown, only for it to remain unopened under the bed years later. Another admitted buying crystals to open a shop before realising poor health made the idea unrealistic.

The lesson was simple: don't invest heavily in a hobby until you're confident it's going to last.

Emotional Spending Doesn't Fix Bigger Problems

Sometimes the purchase isn't really about the item itself.

One user described buying furniture and home décor in an attempt to make themselves enjoy a house they already disliked. It didn't work. They still hated the house but were now left with credit card debt as well.

Another music fan spent $1,800 upgrading concert tickets because they wanted to be closer to their favourite band. Although they loved the show, they later admitted they would probably have enjoyed it just as much from the original $300 seats. The bigger regret was opening a new credit card to pay for the upgrade.

Why Do We Regret the Things We Buy?

According to Lisa Philios, AFC®, writing for the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education, buyer's remorse often occurs when a purchase no longer aligns with a person's values, budget, lifestyle or long-term goals. While people generally spend money to meet a need or satisfy a want, shopping can also become a way to improve a bad mood, relieve stress or seek instant gratification. Those emotional purchases are often the ones people regret most once the excitement wears off.

Philios says impulse buying, retail therapy, advertising, sales promotions and trying to keep up with others are among the most common reasons people overspend. A bargain can feel impossible to resist in the moment, while limited-time offers or social pressure can make unnecessary purchases seem worthwhile. But once the initial excitement fades, many people are left questioning whether they needed the item in the first place.

Rather than viewing buyer's remorse as purely negative, Philios argues it can be a valuable opportunity to change future spending habits. Returning unwanted purchases where possible, forgiving yourself instead of dwelling on the mistake and waiting a day or two before making impulse purchases can all help break the cycle of overspending. Learning to appreciate what you already own, rather than constantly chasing the next purchase, can also make it easier to spend more intentionally.

The Reddit discussion suggests that people rarely regret buying things they genuinely needed. Instead, many regretted buying for a future version of themselves: the photographer, collector, fashion lover or content creator they hoped to become. Sometimes the biggest financial lesson doesn't come from the most expensive purchase, but from realising why you bought it in the first place.