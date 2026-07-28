Shein is once again facing scrutiny after social media users revived claims that some garments sold by the fast-fashion retailer contained hidden 'SOS' messages allegedly left by factory workers.

Photos of clothing tags bearing phrases such as 'Need your help' and 'Help me' have resurfaced across TikTok, Facebook and X, prompting renewed concern over the company's manufacturing practices.

While the images have generated millions of views and fuelled calls for greater transparency, there is no verified evidence that the labels were genuine distress messages from workers.

Investigations into the claims have instead suggested the tags were most likely quality-control instructions or manufacturing notes that were mistakenly left attached to garments.

The viral posts have nevertheless reignited broader debate about Shein's supply chain, labour conditions and the responsibilities of fast-fashion companies to ensure ethical manufacturing.

Why the 'SOS' Tags Went Viral

The controversy dates back several years, when shoppers began sharing photographs of unusual labels sewn into clothing purchased online.

Some tags appeared to contain messages including 'Need your help' and 'Help me,' leading many customers to speculate that factory workers in China had secretly hidden pleas for assistance inside garments.

The claims quickly spread across social media, with many users urging others to boycott the retailer.

Similar allegations have repeatedly resurfaced whenever new images of unusual clothing labels appear online.

However, fact-checking organisations, including AFP Fact Check and Lead Stories, found no evidence that the labels were intentional cries for help.

Instead, experts familiar with garment production said many of the tags appeared to be internal manufacturing instructions, translation errors or labels intended to identify products that required further inspection before shipment.

What Shein Has Said

Shein has consistently denied that the labels were distress messages from employees.

In previous statements, the company said the images circulating online did not represent hidden pleas for help and explained that some tags were quality-control labels accidentally left on garments during production.

The retailer has also said it operates a supplier code of conduct that prohibits forced labour, child labour and unsafe working conditions.

According to the company, suppliers found to be violating these standards risk having their contracts terminated.

Despite those assurances, Shein continues to face criticism over its supply chain.

Human rights organisations and lawmakers in several countries have called for greater transparency regarding where the company's products are made and how factories are monitored.

Continuing Questions Over Labour Practices

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Although the viral 'SOS' tag claims remain unverified, Shein has faced separate scrutiny over labour conditions within parts of its supply chain.

A 2022 documentary by the UK's Channel 4 found workers at some factories linked to the retailer reportedly working long hours under demanding conditions.

Shein responded by saying it had launched investigations, invested millions of dollars in strengthening compliance programmes and required suppliers to address identified problems.

More recently, regulators in Europe and the United States have continued examining labour standards, consumer protection issues and the sourcing of materials used by major fast-fashion retailers, including Shein.

The company says it regularly audits suppliers and has increased spending on governance and compliance measures as it expands globally.

Why the Claims Continue To Spread

Experts say viral claims involving major fashion brands often continue circulating long after they have been investigated because older posts frequently resurface without context.

Images of unusual clothing labels can easily be shared independently of their original explanations, leading new audiences to believe they represent recent discoveries.

While there is no verified evidence that the widely shared 'SOS' labels were secret messages from factory workers, the controversy has continued to attract attention because of existing concerns surrounding labour rights in the global fashion industry.

As Shein grows into one of the world's largest online clothing retailers, questions about transparency, factory oversight and ethical sourcing are likely to remain in the spotlight.

Although the viral labels have not been proven to be genuine cries for help, they have become a symbol of the wider public debate over how fast fashion is produced and whether companies are doing enough to ensure safe and fair working conditions throughout their supply chains.