KICK streamer OnyxDenji was beaten during an IRL livestream after a fried chicken giveaway escalated into a confrontation in Brockton, Massachusetts. Footage circulating online appear to show the streamer repeatedly using racial and homophobic slurs before the confrontation turned physical.

The incident happened on 14 October, when OnyxDenji was livestreaming himself approaching people on the street with a box of fried chicken. The encounter became increasingly hostile after some of the people objected to being filmed and told him to leave.

OnyxDenji is reportedly known for provocative prank and confrontation-based content. Footage of the incident has since spread widely online.

OnyxDenji's Fried Chicken Livestream Turns Violent

The video shows OnyxDenji approaching a group of people and offering them fried chicken while continuing to record. One man repeatedly tells him to 'quit recording' as the streamer engages with the group. OnyxDenji refers to the people he encounters as homeless during the livestream.

At one point, a man accepts the chicken after being offered it, but returns it after OnyxDenji asks him to say 'thank you'. OnyxDenji then appears to further provoke him, telling him, 'Say thank you, daddy.'

The man kicks the chicken away and repeatedly tells the streamer to leave the area. During the exchange, OnyxDenji also accuses him of pouring urine on him, further escalating the confrontation.

The man then appears to strike OnyxDenji in the chin. The streamer threatens to call the police and have him arrested, while the man denies punching him.

Kick streamer Onyxdenji hands out fried chicken to Black people in the hood for content 👀 Ends up getting jumped, beaten up and having his phone stolen 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/XNvu8jjiFJ — TheClipZone (@theclipzne) October 13, 2026

Slurs Precede Physical Confrontation

The confrontation escalates further, with OnyxDenji repeatedly using slurs, including the N-word and a homophobic slur, while continuing to engage with the man. The confrontation then turns physical, with the man appearing to punch OnyxDenji again and knock him to the ground. The streamer can be heard saying 'chill' as the confrontation continues.

The footage also appears to show OnyxDenji losing possession of his phone during the altercation, while a bystander intervenes and appears to stop the confrontation. The sequence shown in the video does not by itself establish what happened before filming began or whether either person suffered injuries requiring medical treatment.

What Happened After OnyxDenji Was Beaten?

OnyxDenji can be heard discussing the possibility of involving police after the confrontation. However, no arrest or police response connected to the incident has been publicly confirmed in the latest reports.

The incident remains based primarily on the livestream footage and accounts of the confrontation, rather than any reported police or court finding.

Who Is KICK Streamer OnyxDenji?

OnyxDenji is an IRL streamer who primarily broadcasts on KICK and has built an online following through public interactions, pranks, and confrontational content.

Following the altercation, OnyxDenji's KICK channel appeared to be unavailable. However, it remains unclear whether the account was suspended, removed or temporarily unavailable, and KICK has not publicly confirmed a reason.

The footage has also prompted criticism of livestreamers who continue filming or engaging with people after they indicate they do not want to participate.

SNEAKO reacts to racist streamer Onyxdenji getting exactly what he deserves after harassing a black man in the hood 💀 pic.twitter.com/TheZe8zxKR — AURAKO (@realAURAKO) October 15, 2026

KICK streamer Sneako reacted to the footage by criticising OnyxDenji's decision to continue the encounter, later saying: 'Yeah, don't do this content.'

No detailed public statement from OnyxDenji addressing the confrontation had been reported as of 20 October. It also remained unclear whether police investigated the incident or whether any charges could follow.