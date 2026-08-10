Drake's latest viral moment has been given a Kendrick Lamar twist, with fans editing the rapper's now-famous barking clip to the beat of Not Like Us, reviving memories of one of hip-hop's most bitter rivalries.

The joke began after Drake barked on command for goth streamer Pinkchyu during his recent Kick dating stream.

An X user then pointed out that the bark appeared to match the melody of Lamar's Not Like Us, before another account turned the observation into a viral video edit.

The posts quickly racked up millions of views, showing how easily Drake and Lamar's long-running feud can resurface through even the most unexpected moments.

Drake's Viral 'Barking' Clip

The viral moment came during Drake's roughly three-hour Kick livestream, which marked the ninth anniversary of Stake, the online crypto casino that has sponsored his streams for years.

The broadcast featured a 20-v-1 dating-show format, with Drake meeting women before choosing one to 'wife', another to hook up with and a third as his best friend.

During the dating segment, goth streamer Pinkchyu instructed Drake to bark, and the rapper immediately complied.

X user Ryan (@scubaryan_) shared the moment with the caption, 'Drake instantly folded and started barking after this goth baddie told him to.' The post has since amassed more than 20 million views.

Drake instantly folded and started barking after this goth baddie told him to 😭 pic.twitter.com/3tYs2kihXz — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) August 9, 2026

The barking clip quickly became one of the livestream's most widely shared moments. Drake later chose Pinkchyu as his 'wife' and offered to buy her a gift. When she requested a house for her mother so she could retire, he agreed, saying they would 'figure it out.'

Fans Troll the 'Barking' Clip With 'Not Like Us' Beat

The joke took a new turn when X user QoQinox (@QoQinox) posted: 'why does drake's bark kinda have the same melody as not like us.'

why does drake's bark kinda have the same melody as not like us 😭😭 https://t.co/cfCyQDVX0J — QoQinox (@QoQinox) August 9, 2026

The post has since attracted more than 6 million views, prompting another user, Spectre (@spectre0799), to turn the observation into a video edit.

'Drake barking but the beat is Not Like Us,' Spectre wrote alongside the clip, which has surpassed 9 million views.

Drake barking but the beat is Not Like Us https://t.co/1InykhU29i pic.twitter.com/OAZw6khZeW — Spectre (@spectre0799) August 9, 2026

The mash-up is a fan-made joke and does not indicate that Lamar was involved in the edit or had responded to Drake's livestream.

Read more Drake Goes Viral After Barking on Command for 'Goth Baddie' During His Kick Livestream Dating Show Drake Goes Viral After Barking on Command for 'Goth Baddie' During His Kick Livestream Dating Show

The humour behind the viral edits comes from the long-running feud between Drake and Lamar.

Not Like Us was released in 2024 at the height of their highly publicised rap battle and quickly became one of the defining tracks of the rivalry.

Lamar's song included serious allegations about Drake, which the Canadian rapper has denied. Drake later sued Universal Music Group over the promotion of the track, alleging that its promotion was defamatory. Lamar was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

A US judge dismissed Drake's lawsuit in October 2025, ruling that a reasonable listener would not interpret the song's lyrics as verifiable facts.

Lamar later performed Not Like Us during his 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, further cementing the song's place in the rivalry.

There was no indication that Lamar was involved in the latest viral edits or had responded to Drake's Kick livestream.

Instead, the fan-made videos have unexpectedly revived the Drake-Kendrick feud, turning a playful barking moment into another piece of internet trolling centred on one of the most recognisable diss tracks in recent hip-hop history.