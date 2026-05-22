An 81-year-old streamer, who is using her streams to raise funds for cancer treatment, has been swatted while she was sleeping, becoming the latest victim of a terrifying online trend. Sue Jacquot, known to hundreds of thousands of internet viewers as GrammaCrackers, was startled from her sleep in the early hours of Tuesday morning, when heavily armed tactical officers surrounded her suburban home.

The quiet community of Queen Creek, Arizona, was transformed into a staging ground for a major tactical operation at approximately 11:00pm on 19 May. Acting on an anonymous tip, local emergency units deployed five SWAT vehicles and roughly 20 police cars to Jacquot's home.

GrammaCrackers Got Swatted

The caller, who reportedly spoke with a distinct French accent, informed emergency dispatchers that Jacquot had been shot and killed by her 17-year-old grandson, Jack Self, who then intended to turn the weapon on himself.

As reported by local news outlet 12News, home security footage captured the moment more than a dozen officers in full tactical gear breached the property. Armed officers moved through the home and woke Jacquot from a deep sleep, escorting her safely outside while technicians searched the perimeter.

'They came in, and one person took one arm and the other the other, and they just sort of escorted me out, and they were apologizing,' Jacquot later recollected. Police spent three hours conducting a meticulous sweep before officially declaring the incident a dangerous hoax.

Meanwhile, on her YouTube channel, GrammaCrackers shared that she was sleeping when the ordeal happened: 'I was asleep, I did not want to get up, and these policemen came in the door,' she recalled.

Amidst the terrifying situation, the 81-year-old streamer managed to make the situation lighter, 'They locked me out. I didn't know what was going on, but it was kinda fun. My kid and my grandkid were hugging me; I don't get that kind of attention normally.'

She added, 'Then I got to ride in a police car. I've never ridden in a police car before. Then it was all over, so I thought "Well, I've gotta go to bed", so I took an ibuprofen and went to bed.' Adding that the police officers were 'so nice to me, I loved them, shout out to them, they were wonderful.'

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Who is GrammaCrackers?

Although GrammaCrackers made a buzz because of the scary ordeal, she had already gone viral long before the raid. Since launching her streaming channel in October 2025, she has built a dedicated community of over 600,000 subscribers.

While she occasionally plays popular games such as Fortnite and Roblox, her core following centres on her collaborative Minecraft gaming videos alongside her grandsons, Austin and Jack.

The record-breaking, round-the-clock live broadcast titled 'Not Ending Until I Beat Minecraft' was conceived out of sheer financial necessity. Her 17-year-old grandson, Jack, has endured more than 200 intensive chemotherapy sessions over the past 18 months to combat a severe form of cancer.

With private medical insurance companies refusing to cover a significant portion of the astronomical bills, Jacquot turned to the digital space for help, using her massive platform to keep his treatment going.

Why Do Streamers Get Swatted?

What GrammaCrackers experienced on Tuesday was not an isolated case; in fact, she is the latest high-profile streamer to face the dangers of being swatted. Swatting is an illicit cyber-harassment practice where individuals place deceptive emergency calls detailing violent crimes like active shooters or hostage situations to prompt an immediate, aggressive response from police tactical units at a target's physical address.

As reported by gaming news outlet TheGamer, high-profile content creators such as xQc in 2021 and Adin Ross in 2022 have previously fallen victim to similar hoaxes. However, the most devastating escalation of this trend occurred in 2017, when a swatting prank resulted in an innocent father-of-two being shot dead by responding officers.

The perpetrator, Tyler Barriss, had attempted to swat a rival video gamer following an online dispute, but instead provided the wrong address. Barriss was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the fatal incident. As of now, GrammaCrackers seems to be shaken by the incident and has continued to stream for cancer treatment for others.