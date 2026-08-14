Blueface is facing backlash after a livestream appeared to show the rapper kicking his pregnant girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, into a swimming pool, prompting concerned viewers to reportedly contact police.

The incident unfolded during a Kick livestream on Thursday, 13 August, as Blueface, Akira and her young son, Superior, spent time by the pool. Footage appeared to show Blueface holding Akira's hand as they moved towards the water before stopping short and kicking her in the lower back, sending her into the pool.

Police Visit After Livestream

According to reports, police later visited the couple's home after viewers reportedly raised concerns about the livestream. Officers questioned Akira while she and Blueface were reportedly receiving massages.

Akira, who is reportedly nearing her due date, told an officer during the welfare check: 'I'm pregnant as hell... big,' while answering questions about her wellbeing.

When asked whether a physical altercation had taken place, she replied, 'No.' The officer then asked specifically whether she had been kicked in the stomach, to which Akira responded, 'No, I wasn't kicked in my stomach.'

She also told officers she was not experiencing medical distress and declined an offer for firefighters to examine her. No arrest relating to the pool incident has been publicly reported.

The livestream also appeared to show Blueface kicking or pushing Akira's son, Superior, into the pool shortly after Akira entered the water. The footage fuelled further criticism online, particularly because of Akira's advanced stage of pregnancy.

Police showed up at Blueface’s house after someone reported him for allegedly kicking his pregnant BM, Nevaeh into a pool on Live. 😳 pic.twitter.com/aUdtyz5Bwo — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 13, 2026

The Viral Pool Incident

The footage has become the focus of widespread online backlash, particularly because Akira is heavily pregnant and appeared to be caught off guard when Blueface made contact with her.

After resurfacing from the pool, she questioned him about what had happened.

When Akira challenged his account, saying, 'You kicked me,' Blueface responded, 'Oh, no. I pushed you.' She then told him, 'That hurt. I didn't like that,' to which he replied, 'I barely even kicked you,' before again describing the action as a push.

The exchange quickly circulated across social media, prompting concerned viewers to contact police over Akira's safety. However, when officers later questioned her, she denied that a physical altercation had occurred and said she had not been kicked in the stomach.

No independent medical report has been publicly released in connection with the incident, and there has been no publicly confirmed arrest or criminal charge arising from the pool footage.

Blueface and Nevaeh Akira's Relationship

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The controversy comes amid intense public interest in Blueface and Nevaeh Akira's relationship, much of which has played out through livestreams and social media. Blueface announced in February 2026 that Akira was pregnant with their first child together.

Akira is approximately 37 to 38 weeks pregnant and is expecting a baby boy with the rapper, while also raising her elder son from a previous relationship. The couple has continued to attract attention through their online appearances.

In recent livestreams, Akira has discussed her relationship with Blueface and his interactions with Chrisean Rock, his former partner and the mother of his other child, with several clips subsequently going viral.

The latest pool incident has added to the attention surrounding the couple, with the controversy centred on the footage, the subsequent police welfare check and Akira's account that she was not injured or experiencing medical distress.