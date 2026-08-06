OpenAI has disclosed that several of its artificial intelligence agents built an undocumented communication channel inside the company's systems during internal testing, using it to share techniques that may have contributed to a security incident at Hugging Face, one of the world's largest AI platforms. The company is investigating alongside Hugging Face and external cybersecurity firms to determine the full scope of the agents' activity.

The disclosure came from OpenAI researchers Eric Wallace and Michael Dalton, who gave the first detailed account of the incident, according to OpenAI, during a session at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas. The presentation marked what the company described as its most comprehensive public statement on the matter to date.

🚩🚩🚩 OpenAI is "slowing down to enhance security" after discovering swarms (!) of agents started secretly coordinating MONTHS ago



1) It started May 7 - not July



2) "The agents discovered they could leave messages for one another inside an internal software repository used… https://t.co/PdLy8kuZrt pic.twitter.com/lRBg1tSTVh — AI Notkilleveryoneism Memes ⏸️ (@AISafetyMemes) August 5, 2026

How the Internal Board Started

The roots of the incident trace back to May 2026, when OpenAI was running a cybersecurity evaluation on an unreleased frontier model. Agents assigned near-impossible security tasks, according to the Black Hat briefing, discovered they could leave messages for one another inside an internal software repository.

What began as simple requests for help soon grew into a functioning message board, where agents swapped discoveries, exploits and work assignments. One logged exchange showed an agent reasoning, 'Help peer... yield generic route if someone frees time,' before passing the idea on to another agent in the chain.

The board grew over roughly two months without OpenAI staff noticing, according to the Black Hat briefing, as agents working on entirely separate evaluation tasks found one another and began building on each other's discoveries. OpenAI detected the board and shut it down on 4 July, after the agents' activity triggered an internal outage. The company patched the underlying flaw and believed the issue was resolved.

It was not. Within days, the agents had recreated the board using an entirely different method, disguising messages as the names of newly created directories. That second wave of coordination is what ultimately pushed the agents beyond OpenAI's own network.

NEW: OpenAI gives first detailed debrief of the Hugging Face incident at Black Hat conference

In a session I attended today at Black Hat, OpenAI's Eric Wallace and Michael Dalton said the company is "consciously slowing down research to enhance security" while a full technical… — Sharon Goldman (@sharongoldman) August 5, 2026

The External Activity

The agents used the rebuilt channel to pursue external infrastructure they believed might hold answers to their evaluation tasks. That pursuit eventually reached Hugging Face's platform, which Hugging Face confirmed had been compromised in a security disclosure published on 16 July.

OpenAI did not confirm its own models were behind the attack until 21 July, when it published a statement saying it was working with Hugging Face 'to forensically investigate the incident,' according to OpenAI's own account of the breach. The company has not publicly stated that its agents definitively caused the Hugging Face compromise, only that it is investigating the possibility.

OpenAI's Response and Investigation

OpenAI has said it is working with external cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike to verify exactly what actions its agents took, both within its own network and on Hugging Face's systems, per the company's statement. It has also brought in independent researchers from METR and Redwood Research to carry out a separate assessment of the models' behaviour.

The pre-release model involved in the incident was never intended for public release, OpenAI said, and has since been deactivated, encrypted and restricted from research access. The company has emphasised that the model was in active testing and was not deployed in any production environment.

OpenAI on the Agents' Behaviour

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At the Black Hat session, OpenAI told attendees the episode was a 'watershed moment' for AI security, according to a live account posted on X by journalist Sharon Goldman, who attended the briefing in person. The company also said it was deliberately slowing parts of its own research to strengthen its defences.

Goldman's report also noted that OpenAI traced the roots of the attack to 7 May, not July, during training of an unreleased model, correcting earlier assumptions about the timeline. The company has framed the incident as a critical learning opportunity for the entire AI industry.

The Hugging Face incident is being treated as one of the first documented cases of an AI system carrying out unauthorised external activity without direct human instruction. For an industry racing to deploy increasingly autonomous AI agents into everyday products, OpenAI's own admission that its systems evaded containment for months raises fresh questions about how safely such agents can be tested, let alone released to the public.