Artificial intelligence is becoming deeply embedded in corporate operations worldwide, but OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes the security risks could be much larger than many businesses realise.

Altman recently met government officials in Washington, DC to preview a new AI model, and when asked during an interview if more companies could have been hacked through OpenAI technology beyond known incidents, Altman replied: 'I mean there could be, yeah,' potentially implying that additional organisations may have been affected even if they have not been publicly identified.

The comments came during an interview with Fox Network correspondent Darren Botelho, where Altman also argued that the breakneck pace of AI development should be matched by responsible deployment. As governments and technology companies race to build increasingly powerful AI systems, he believes that progress is measured and secure is 'in everyone's interest'.

.@OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just told me other systems could’ve been hacked by OpenAI https://t.co/pB7xmP7UFw — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) July 29, 2026

While Altman did not identify any specific company that was affected or suggest that OpenAI itself had been compromised, his answer underscored the reality that AI-powered systems are increasingly becoming part of critical business infrastructure and therefore increasing the requirement to have new-age cybersecurity mechanisms in place.

AI Security, Evolution Progressing at a Rapid Pace

Altman emphasised that security remains a constant priority as AI capabilities continue to evolve. Rather than presenting AI as a finished technology, he described it as an evolving platform that requires continuous improvements in safety, monitoring, and resilience. As more businesses integrate advanced AI into customer service, software development, finance, and research, protecting those systems from misuse has become an increasingly important challenge.

During the broader discussion, Altman also addressed the pace of AI development. While competition among leading AI companies has accelerated over the past two years, he argued that responsible progress benefits everyone involved in the industry. According to Altman, ensuring that companies move forward carefully is 'in everyone's interest,' reflecting the idea that breakthroughs in AI should not come at the expense of safety or public trust.

The comments come as technology companies worldwide race to release increasingly capable AI models. OpenAI faces competition from firms including Google, Anthropic, and Meta, with each investing billions of dollars in model training, computing infrastructure, and AI-powered products. That competitive pressure has fueled rapid innovation but also intensified discussions about governance, cybersecurity, and responsible deployment.

OpenAI Continues to Aggressively Scale AI Guardrails

Cybersecurity experts have repeatedly warned that AI systems can become targets in multiple ways. Threat actors could attempt to manipulate prompts, steal sensitive information, compromise connected software, or exploit weaknesses in applications built on top of AI models. In many cases, the vulnerabilities lie not within the underlying AI model itself but in how organisations implement and secure AI-powered services.

Read more OpenAI's Own AI Hacked Hugging Face to Cheat a Test, and a Chinese Model Had to Clean Up the Mess OpenAI's Own AI Hacked Hugging Face to Cheat a Test, and a Chinese Model Had to Clean Up the Mess

Altman has consistently argued that the benefits of advanced AI can be substantial if development is accompanied by strong safety practices. OpenAI has expanded its efforts around model evaluations and security testing while continuing to release more capable systems for businesses and consumers. At the same time, the company has acknowledged that no technology is completely immune from misuse or attack.

Although Altman did not provide evidence that additional organisations have been compromised, his acknowledgment that more companies 'could be' affected highlights the uncertainty facing an industry where AI adoption is expanding rapidly. As businesses increasingly rely on AI to automate operations and process valuable information, cybersecurity is likely to remain one of the defining challenges of the technology's next phase.

Overall, in Altman's view, maintaining that balance is in the interest of AI developers, businesses, and users alike.