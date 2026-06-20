A now-deleted X post falsely claiming Candace Owens had died sparked a storm of speculation online after screenshots of the message spread rapidly across social media. The post spread rapidly, with screenshots circulating across social media and prompting confusion over whether Owens had died or whether the message had been posted maliciously.

The incident quickly escalated into a broader debate over account security, possible hacking, and whether the post had been published by accident.

Viral Candace Owens Death Tweet Sparked Immediate Suspicion

One viral reaction amplified the conspiracy theories surrounding the incident. A user wrote, 'This needs explanation. Israel is planning to assassinate Candace Owens just as Charlie Kirk? This woman posted and deleted the post immediately, obviously posted too early while scheduling?'

The post immediately received responses and many took it as a 'serious threat.' One suggested, 'This needs to be investigated as a serious threat, despite any political discord. Do your jobs! If anything happens to Candace, we will be very troubled.'

The incident soon became one of the most discussed topics among Owens' online critics and supporters, with many demanding clarification from the account owner.

This needs explanation. Israel is planning to assassinate Candace Owens just as Charlie Kirk?



This woman posted and deleted the post immediately, obviously posted too early while scheduling? pic.twitter.com/YaKSOUm2yN — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) June 20, 2026

X User Claims Account Breach and Blames Former Contributor

X user @thelillygaddis, whose account was used to publish the now-deleted message, claimed the post did not come from her and alleged that her account had been compromised.

'My account is hacked. Working to fix it,' she wrote on X.

My account is hacked. Working to fix it. — Lilly (@thelillygaddis) June 20, 2026

In a separate post, Lilly said only two people had ever had access to her account: a man who made her YouTube thumbnails and @JDaley. She then gave a lengthy explanation of why she suspected Daley of the breach.

'This Daley character apparently is a social media wizz and DMd me about advertising stuff and social media help. He also said he knew people at Youtube who said he could get in contact with to help me get my monitization back on Youtube. He said he'd helped Myron out as well and I confirmed this with Myron. So I figured he was legit,' she wrote.

She continued by claiming she later revoked his access after becoming suspicious.

'He asked to be added as a contributor to my X and manager on my Youtube to help out with any tech issues I had. I agreed thinking nothing of it. I soon removed him from both once I realized he was full of s**t and just a weirdo trying to talk and couldn't actually help with anything.'

Lilly also referenced warnings she allegedly received from another creator, stating: '@emilysavesusa reached out to me asking if I had ever communicated with him and warned me to remove him from any access to my accounts as he had done the same thing to her.'

She also acknowledged the viral tweet involving Owens and doubled down on her claim that she was not the one who posted it.

'This morning I woke up with dozens of people texting me about the insane Candace Owens tweet, and prior to that there was a post about some event that I was "announcing my participation" in that I also did not post,' she added.

'I have changed all my information so hopefully he will not be able to do this again in the future. Of course I can't prove it's him so I'll say this is all alleged. But Emily can confirm everything I just said.'

Some X users who reportedly worked with the same man Lilly blamed supported her claims.

The only two people who have ever had access to my X account is the guy who made my youtube thumbnails and @JDaley

This Daley character apparently is a social media wizz and DMd me about advertising stuff and social media help. He also said he knew people at Youtube who said he… — Lilly (@thelillygaddis) June 20, 2026

It’s true. He reached out me saying he “managed” a number of influencers and when I reached out to them individually— they were completely unaware. The guy is a big time scammer. He wanted access to my social media channels and was promising me high engagement, more likes, etc.… — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) June 20, 2026

There’s a lot of people who can confirm what you’re saying. Sent your post to a friend of mine this morning, who Jordan also contacted a few months ago trying to get access to her accounts. pic.twitter.com/Dqw2eE4PVJ — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) June 20, 2026

Accused Man Denies Involvement as Critics Challenge Hack Explanation

The man identified by Lilly publicly rejected the allegations. In a response posted on X, JDaley wrote: 'I haven't talked to you in months nor worked with you in months. Don't blame me for something you did on your own accord.'

I haven’t talked to you in months nor worked with you in months. Don’t blame me for something you did on your own accord. — Jordan Daley (@JDaley) June 20, 2026

Not everyone accepted Lilly's explanation.

One critic proposed a far more dramatic theory, writing: 'It's simple. Candace plans on faking her own death and fleeing to Russia to avoid 100's of millions of dollars of dollars in lawsuits. You made a draft of your post in preparation and accidentally posted it... Now you are trying desperately to make it look like a "hack."'

It’s simple.



Candace plans on faking her own death and fleeing to Russia to avoid 100’s of millions of dollars of dollars in lawsuits.



You made a draft of your post in preparation and accidentally posted it like a retard.



Now you are trying desperately to make it look like a… — Colin (@EphemeralMTB) June 20, 2026

Others focused on the mechanics of the deletion itself, arguing that the timeline raised questions. Still, some users maintained that rapid deletion does not rule out unauthorised access.

With no independent evidence publicly confirming whether the account was hacked or whether the post was mistakenly published by its owner, the incident remains unresolved. For now, the viral Candace Owens death tweet appears to be another example of how quickly misinformation can spread online and how difficult it can be to determine what actually happened.