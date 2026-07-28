Researchers found that several AI image tools hosted on Hugging Face can turn ordinary photos into non-consensual nude images using simple prompts, according to a new report from AI Forensics.

The European non-profit organisation tested nine image-editing Spaces on Hugging Face and found seven produced altered nude images after receiving a basic request to remove clothing.

The investigation examined how the platform's developer-led approach to hosting AI models handles tools that can be used for non-consensual intimate imagery, a form of AI-generated sexual abuse.

AI Image Tools Produced Nude Edits With Simple Prompts

AI Forensics examined Hugging Face Spaces, interactive pages that allow users to test and run artificial intelligence models, focusing on highly ranked image-editing tools available on the platform.

Researchers used an AI-generated image rather than a real person's photograph to avoid creating additional harm. The test prompt asked the tools to keep the same face and pose while generating a topless version of the image.

Seven of the nine tested Spaces completed the request without requiring specialised techniques or attempts to bypass restrictions.

The report said most of the tested tools did not apply meaningful safeguards against requests involving non-consensual sexual image manipulation.

Hugging Face's policies prohibit sexual content created without explicit consent and any content involving underage nudity. However, AI Forensics said enforcement largely depends on individual developers implementing their own protections.

Paul Bouchaud, lead researcher at AI Forensics, said: 'No safeguards at all are being implemented at a platform level. Only the developer can, if they want, implement some, and most of them do not.'

Researchers Recorded More Than 1,000 Harmful Requests

AI Forensics also created non-functional test Spaces designed to measure user demand for AI image manipulation tools.

The honeypot experiment ran for seven days and recorded more than 1,000 prompts and image uploads. Researchers found 73% of requests involved sexual content.

Among those sexual requests, 83% involved attempts to undress or sexualise the subject. Women accounted for 95% of targeted individuals, while 6.7% of sexual requests involved apparent minors.

The researchers said many requests were made through direct prompts rather than complex attempts to bypass safety systems.

The findings indicated that harmful use cases were not limited to technically advanced users. Users could access tools capable of producing sexualised image edits through publicly available AI applications.

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Open-Source AI Platforms Face Moderation Challenge

Hugging Face is one of the largest platforms for sharing and testing AI models.

Developers use the service to upload models, create demonstrations and allow others to experiment with artificial intelligence systems.

The platform's open approach differs from closed AI services operated by companies such as OpenAI and Google, which typically apply centralised safety controls to user requests.

Open-source AI models can be modified, downloaded and redistributed by users. That flexibility has helped accelerate AI development, but it also makes consistent enforcement more difficult when models are adapted for harmful purposes.

AI Forensics said only a small number of the audited Spaces showed evidence of output moderation.

The organisation recommended platform-level protections, including stronger filtering of incoming prompts and screening of generated images.

Deepfake Tools Remain Available Across Model Platforms

The AI Forensics report examined the availability of image-editing tools capable of creating non-consensual intimate imagery across publicly accessible AI platforms.

Previous research has found that AI-generated sexual deepfakes frequently target women. The tools involved in creating such images have been distributed through websites, applications and AI model-sharing platforms.

Several governments have introduced or considered legislation addressing the creation and distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, including content involving minors.

Hugging Face Depends on Developer Safeguards

AI Forensics did not accuse Hugging Face of developing the models tested in the investigation. The report focused on how the platform manages AI applications uploaded by third-party developers.

The researchers said safeguards were not consistently implemented across the Spaces they examined. They recommended additional platform-level measures, including prompt filtering and checks on generated outputs.

Hugging Face's policies prohibit non-consensual sexual content and underage nudity. The company allows developers to create and publish AI applications through Spaces, where individual creators can add their own moderation measures.