From the moment the announcement broke, OpenAI's ambition sent shockwaves through the entire AI community. A £19.5 billion ($25 billion) investment in Argentina for a massive AI data centre? It feels audacious, bordering on visionary and undeniably risky. But that is precisely what OpenAI and Buenos Aires-based Sur Energy are proposing with their new project, one that could reshape Latin America's role in global artificial intelligence more than any other country. The plan hinges on a few deep bets: Argentina's energy and regulatory landscape must deliver on what OpenAI expects, while OpenAI itself is under pressure to fulfil its promises to Argentina.

What is OpenAI's 'Stargate Argentina'?

At the heart of this massive proposal is the establishment of a data centre in Argentina, dubbed 'Stargate Argentina', which would be OpenAI's first major infrastructure effort in Latin America. According to reports, OpenAI and Sur Energy have signed a letter of intent to launch the project, with the facility anticipated to reach an enormous capacity of up to 500 megawatts of AI computing power.

Furthermore, the deal is intended to operate under Argentina's RIGI regime, a framework meant to attract large scale investments through tax incentives for projects exceeding £156 million ($200 million). If realised, the infrastructure that they are building would rank among Argentina's largest ever technology and energy projects.

The project is not just about erecting buildings and cooling systems. The plan reportedly demands reliable power generation, fibre networks, and potentially onsite renewable energy sources to support such intensive usage. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has proclaimed this as more than a computer centre as he said, 'It's about putting artificial intelligence in the hands of people across Argentina. We are excited to work with Argentina as it moves toward becoming an AI hub for all of Latin America.'

Altman is linking the project to broader goals of democratising access to tools and capabilities. However, it is very important to note that currently the agreement remains nonbinding. Much will depend on regulatory, permitting, and local execution dynamics, so OpenAI is not yet legally bound.

Why Did OpenAI Choose Argentina?

At first glance, Argentina might seem an unlikely pick for a multibillion-pound AI facility. But the country offers several strategic advantages. Its abundant renewable energy potential, particularly in Patagonia and southern provinces, can help provide clean, and most likely affordable power to OpenAI's high-demand compute systems.

Argentina's RIGI framework also offers incentives that the company would benefit from. These include tax exemptions, currency exchange flexibility, and streamlined approvals that are specifically designed to attract large-scale foreign investment just like this one. Moreover, in a region hungry for technological dominance, Argentina may see the proposal as a chance to leapfrog into a new chapter of digital leadership before competitors.

High Stakes and Hurdles

However, the risks are high for both sides. Argentina has long battled economic volatility, inflation, and complex regulatory shifts. While conditions appear settled for now, ensuring stable and reliable policy over the years necessary to build and operate such a vast project will be a major test.

The nonbinding status of the agreement means either party could pull back before the execution begins. Beyond that, local community impact, environmental assessments, grid stability, and coordination with provincial governments can all be hurdles. The power infrastructure required by a 500 MW facility cannot simply plug into existing grids without upgrades, and any delays in permitting or construction could rapidly raise costs for OpenAI.

Moreover, the project comes at a time when OpenAI itself is under pressure to scale responsibly. The company recently completed a secondary share sale that pushed its valuation to £390 billion ($500 billion), signalling very high investor confidence but also expectations of delivery that will depend on the execution of massive deals like Stargate Argentina.