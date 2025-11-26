Fortnite players have to find other things to keep them occupied and entertained because the game's servers are down. Epic Games has already issued a statement to address the problem.

Epic Games Is Investigating the Fortnite Down Complaints

Several Fortnite players took to social media, saying they could not log in or play the game. It has affected thousands of players worldwide, and Epic Games acknowledged the issue through its @ForniteStatus account on X.

'We're aware of players being unable to login to Fortnite,' the announcement read. 'Our team is investigating the issue and we'll follow up once the issue has been resolved.'

⚠️ We’re aware of players being unable to login to Fortnite.

Our team is investigating the issue and we'll follow up once the issue has been resolved. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 26, 2025

Epic Games also released timely updates about the EOS login issues on its website. According to their statement, users also couldn't log in to the Epic Games Store, Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys, or the Developer Portal.

The American video game and software developer has been giving updates about the issue. Unfortunately, there's no actual progress since the only update was 'We are continuing to investigate this issue.'

What Did The Fortnite Users Experience

Most Fortnite games have trouble logging in. Several said that they encountered CAPTCHA errors.

'Appears to be an issue specifically with reCAPTCHA...at least for me,' @LinIsCrazy wrote. @BoringWombat experienced the same when they logged in through their Xbox account. According to the X user, whenever they enter the authentication code, it would show 'failed captcha and try again later.'

@Gelvenian said when they connect to the Epic Games launcher or log into their account through the browser at the website, they get the error message 'unable to start captcha' or 'invalid client.'

appears to be an issue specifically with reCAPTCHA... at least for me, anyway pic.twitter.com/u7kDUhdclR — LinIsCrazy (@LinIsCrazy) November 26, 2025

@FortniteStatus for me I was trying to login through my Xbox account and everything time I tried to enter the authentication code it always said failed captcha and try again later — BoringWombat (@BoringWombat_) November 26, 2025

My problem occurs when I try to connect to the Epic Games launcher or log into my account via the browser at epicgames website. In both cases, I get the error message ‘unable to start captcha...’ or ‘invalid client’. — Gelvenian λ³ (@Gelvenian) November 26, 2025

In a way im glad yall are down, theres me trying to restart my devices cuz i see this msg 😭



Now ik not to pic.twitter.com/dnSQI1rZWY — Ikonbad (@Ikonikbad) November 26, 2025

Aside from the login issues, there were reported cases when users were able to log in but could not join matches.

@FaithT101 said they were able to log in and were 'already in the game.' However, it reportedly, 'randomly stopped letting me play anymore matches.'

I was already in the game and it randomly stopped letting me play anymore matches. I’m just letting y’all know cause idk if you guys caused that or what. — Faith (@FaithT101) November 26, 2025

Several others thought the issue was isolated and only they were experiencing it. One said they were 'glad' that Fortnite's servers were down because they had been restarting their device multiple times, but still could not successfully log in.

In a way im glad yall are down, theres me trying to restart my devices cuz i see this msg 😭



Now ik not to pic.twitter.com/dnSQI1rZWY — Ikonbad (@Ikonikbad) November 26, 2025

Another user thought their account was hacked because they were already playing the game when they were suddenly kicked off the game and taken to the login page with the message, "login expired or logged elsewhere.' When they tried to login again, they encountered the 'failed to initialize captcha' error message.

'I hope Fortnite will be able to compensate me for the emotional trauma suffered with 10,000 V-Bucks. Hopefully, I can recover,' @codylightful jokingly said.

I thought I got hacked. I was playing and I got kicked then got a "login expired or logged elsewhere" but I have two-factor identification on.

Then, when I tried logging back in, it gave me "failed to initialize captcha".

Crazy.

I hope Fortnite will be able to compensate me for… — Cody (@codylightful) November 26, 2025

At least now, those players were relieved after realizing that there was actually no issue on their end.

When Will the Fortnite Servers Be Back Up?

Fortnite being down left many users uneasy because they were not expecting it. There was no prior announcement about planned maintenance cycles, so it took many by surprise.

According to Red94.net, over 5,000 users reported trouble logging in to the site on Wednesday afternoon at about 12:40 pm. The Epic Games Public Status confirmed the outage, and nearly five hours later, they issued a statement saying they were investigating the matter.

It remains unknown when the servers will be back up because Epic Games has not provided a timeline. Prior outages lasted only an hour to three hours. This one, however, is taking longer for them to fix.

Hopefully, the Fortnite servers will be back up, so users can enjoy their favourite game.