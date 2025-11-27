CD Projekt Red has officially confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077's sequel, also known as Cyberpunk 2 is in active development.

This marks the studio's first major update on the project since its initial reveal under the codename 'Project Orion'.

The confirmation arrived through the company's latest financial report, which shows a clear shift from early planning into full pre-production. While release is still possibly way off, the details emerging from CD Projekt Red, creator Mike Pondsmith, and even Keanu Reeves give fans their first real look at what to expect from the franchise's next chapter.

Pre-Production Begins After Months of Planning

Designers and writers have begun working on core story outlines, initial environment layouts, and the technical pipelines that will support the sequel's new systems.

This phase is expected to be lengthy, as the team works to ensure that Cyberpunk 2 does not repeat the troubled launch of its predecessor.

The studio confirmed that its Boston-based team, which was formed specifically to lead the Cyberpunk franchise, has been expanding steadily.

As of 31 July 2025, the project had 116 developers assigned. By 31 October 31, that number grew to 135 developers, reflecting CD Projekt Red's commitment to building momentum on the sequel. However, this still represents a fraction of the studio's total workforce, with most talent currently focused on The Witcher 4, which is deep into full production.

A Second City Based On Chicago

One of the most significant reveals comes from Cyberpunk series creator Mike Pondsmith, who has confirmed that the sequel will not confine players to Night City alone.

Cyberpunk 2 will introduce a brand-new location inspired by a dystopian, decayed version of Chicago.

Pondsmith describes the new city as a place that 'doesn't feel like Blade Runner,' contrasting sharply with Night City's neon skyline. Instead, players should expect a sense of exhaustion and oppression, as if the city has been through coordinated decay or systemic collapse.

This shift in tone may be one of the biggest differentiators between the original 2077 and its sequel, adding a gritty texture that moves Cyberpunk deeper into the realm of urban dystopia.

The addition of a second major hub also suggests a far more expansive narrative canvas. CD Projekt Red has stated that one of its goals with Cyberpunk 2 is to increase scale and enrich social dynamics, likely giving players a wider range of factions, moral dilemmas, and environments than ever before.

Cybernetic Upgrades and RPG Depth Are Expanding

Gameplay details remain limited, but CD Projekt Red has teased broad plans to deepen the role-playing mechanics, especially in the area of cybernetic augmentation. Drawing inspiration from elements of the original tabletop RPG that never made it into Cyberpunk 2077, the sequel is expected to introduce:

More advanced body modifications

A wider variety of implants and neural interfaces

New prosthetic systems and combat augmentations

The goal is to create greater build diversity, giving players more freedom to shape their identity and combat style, whether they want to play as a stealth-oriented infiltrator, a tech-focused hacker, or a full-cybernetic brawler.

The expanded upgrade system is also likely to tie into the sequel's new environments and narrative choices, reflecting a more mature and layered RPG design philosophy.

Following speculation that Cyberpunk 2 might appear at The Game Awards 2025, CD Projekt Red has already told fans to temper expectations. Joint-CEO Michał Nowakowski confirmed on X that the studio will not bring any new footage for either Cyberpunk 2 or The Witcher 4 to the annual ceremony.

The focus, he said, is on development, though he expressed gratitude to fans for supporting The Witcher 4's nomination in the 'Most Anticipated Game' category.

This indicates that Cyberpunk 2 is still several years away from its first official trailer or gameplay showcase.

For now, fans have confirmation that Cyberpunk's future is secure—and that the sequel is shaping up to be broader, darker, and more ambitious than anything the franchise has attempted before.