Conservative political commentator Candace Owens has triggered worldwide backlash after claiming that several world leaders, including Justin Trudeau, Barack Obama, Emmanuel Macron, and Volodymyr Zelensky, belong to a so-called 'gay elite.'

Her remarks, made across recent broadcasts and social media posts, were condemned as homophobic, defamatory, and conspiratorial by fact-checkers and rights groups. Owens's statements, dismissed by independent verifiers as baseless disinformation, have now escalated into a major international legal battle.

The statements, reported by LGBTQ Nation, were dismissed by fact-checkers as baseless and part of a growing trend of disinformation targeting political figures.

Candace Owens: "It's not a coincidence that Justin Trueau is gay, Obama — gay, Zelenskyy — gay, Emmanuel Macron gay and married to a trans man who molested him when he was a child."pic.twitter.com/ulgq4Gnxb8 — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) November 1, 2025

Owens Singles Out Macron and His Wife

Owens's comments have focused heavily on French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, whom she accused of hiding her true identity.

In an eight-part podcast series titled 'Becoming Brigitte,' Owens revived a debunked internet hoax that falsely claimed Brigitte Macron was born male under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux.

The allegation, which has circulated on fringe conspiracy sites since 2021, has been widely discredited by journalists and fact-checkers.

According to DW, the French couple decided to take legal action after Owens continued to repeat the claim to millions of followers on YouTube and X, despite public denials and verifiable evidence disproving it.

The Macrons File Defamation Lawsuit

In July 2025, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron filed a defamation lawsuit in Delaware, accusing Owens of spreading 'verifiably false and devastating lies' that caused a 'campaign of global humiliation.'

The legal complaint, reported by Reuters, alleges that Owens made false claims to promote her platform, gain notoriety, and profit financially.

According to the filing, the Macrons argued that 'overwhelming evidence' proves Owens's statements were fabricated and harmful.

A spokesperson for the Élysée Palace told Euronews the lawsuit was intended to 'end this campaign of defamation once and for all.'

Owens, in response, said she would not apologise and framed the case as an attack on free speech.

In a video message posted on X, she declared, 'I will not be silenced. On behalf of the entire world, I will see you in court,' according to TIME.

Condemnation from Rights Groups and Fact-Checkers

Civil rights groups, political analysts, and journalists have condemned Owens's remarks as invasive and dehumanising.

The Human Rights Campaign said the claims 'weaponise sexuality and gender identity to spread hate and misinformation.'

PolitiFact, on the other hand, categorised the allegations as part of a broader conspiracy trend known as 'transvestigation,' which falsely asserts that public figures are secretly transgender.

Media analysts warn that Owens's comments reflect a pattern of modern online conspiracies that merge anti-LBGTQ rhetoric with populist anger.

A report from France 24 noted that these narratives have increasingly spread across platforms like YouTube, Telegram, and X, where extremist influencers use personal attacks to drive engagement.

Legal and Political Implications

Legal experts say the Macron v. Owens case could set an important precedent on how US courts handle defamation claims from foreign leaders against American commentators.

Under US law, public figures must prove 'actual malice', that the speaker knowingly published falsehoods or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

The Washington Post reported that if successful, the lawsuit could open the door for other high-profile international plaintiffs to challenge false claims made by US-based media personalities.

Widespread Outrage

Owen's comments have drawn condemnation across political and social media circles. Many users on X have called for her deplatforming, accusing her of spreading hate and misinformation under the guise of 'asking questions.'

Others argue that her remarks reveal how social media influencers exploit conspiracy-driven content for financial gain and increased visibility.

Despite the backlash, Owens continues to post on her platforms and insists she will 'stand by her words.'

As the defamation case proceeds, the controversy highlights the growing tension between free speech, accountability, and digital misinformation — and how personal reputations can become collateral damage in the viral world of online politics.