Donald Trump has unveiled a revamped White House display that places pointed political attacks alongside official presidential portraits, turning a traditionally neutral space into a reflection of his personal grievances with Democratic predecessors.

The installation, dubbed the 'Presidential Walk of Fame', features plaques beneath portraits of former US presidents along the West Colonnade. Instead of standard historical summaries, the descriptions offer sharply worded judgements that closely mirror Trump's long-standing rhetoric toward figures such as Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

According to France 24's report on Trump's White House plaques, journalists were granted access to the area this week and noted the unusually hostile tone of the inscriptions.

Biden and Obama Receive Harsh Characterisations

The plaque beneath Joe Biden's portrait describes him as 'by far, the worst President in American history'. It also repeats Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, a narrative that courts and election officials have repeatedly rejected.

Biden's image has itself been replaced. Rather than a photograph, the display shows an autopen, a reference to Trump's claim that Biden was unaware of documents signed during his presidency. Biden left office in January at the age of 82.

Barack Obama's plaque labels him 'one of the most divisive political figures in American history' and includes his middle name, Hussein, a detail Trump has frequently emphasised over the years while amplifying conspiracy theories about Obama's background.

Praise Reserved for Political Allies

While Democratic presidents are criticised, Republican figures receive notably warmer treatment. Ronald Reagan's plaque praises his leadership and even asserts a personal affinity with Trump, stating Reagan was 'a fan' of him. Bill Clinton's entry minimises his achievements, crediting Republicans in Congress for legislative successes during his presidency and highlighting Hillary Clinton's 2016 election loss.

Reporting by The Guardian on Trump's Presidential Walk of Fame notes that the tone of the plaques resembles Trump's posts on his social media platform, TruthSocial, blending opinion with selective historical claims.

A Break From White House Tradition

Historians and critics say the display represents a sharp departure from White House norms. Presidential portraits have traditionally been accompanied by neutral descriptions that reflect historical consensus rather than personal viewpoints.

The changes form part of a broader effort by Trump to reshape the White House environment since returning to office in January. In recent months, he has overseen the demolition of the East Wing to make room for a large ballroom, added extensive gold decor to the Oval Office, and displayed portraits of himself, despite the custom of presidents being honoured only after leaving office.

Political Context and Public Reaction

The unveiling comes at a politically sensitive moment. Trump's approval rating has slipped to 39 per cent, according to a recent Reuters Ipsos poll, with economic concerns driving dissatisfaction among some voters, including Republicans.

The display has drawn criticism for blurring the line between governance and personal vendetta. Opponents argue it undermines the dignity of the presidency and risks rewriting history through partisan commentary.

Supporters counter that Trump is simply being transparent about his views and challenging what he sees as misleading narratives surrounding past administrations.

What the Display Signals Going Forward

The 'Walk of Fame' raises broader questions about how presidential spaces should be used and who controls historical interpretation within them. By embedding personal assessments into an official setting, Trump has ensured the display functions as both a political statement and a lasting symbol of his presidency.

For now, the plaques remain in place, offering visitors an unfiltered view of Trump's opinions about his rivals. As with many of his White House changes, the installation has sparked debate about tradition, power, and the role of personal grievance in shaping public history.