A powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Bogo City, Cebu, on Tuesday night, sending residents across the Visayas rushing out of their homes in fear.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that the tremor occurred at 9:59 p.m. on September 30, with its epicenter located 17 kilometers northeast of Bogo City. The quake was recorded at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, which intensified the shaking felt in nearby provinces.

Strong shaking in Cebu and Leyte

PHIVOLCS recorded Instrumental Intensity VI in Cebu City and Villaba, Leyte, which is considered strong enough to rattle buildings and dislodge unsecured objects. In San Fernando, Cebu, residents felt Intensity III shaking, while Intensity II was reported in Laoang, Northern Samar.

Local officials said no immediate reports of casualties or major damage were received yet, but inspections are underway across Cebu and neighboring provinces. Authorities warned that aftershocks are expected in the coming days, urging residents to remain vigilant.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES.