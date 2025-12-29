As new batches of Jeffrey Epstein-related files continue to surface, one long-standing claim has returned to the centre of public debate. Writer and journalist Michael Wolff has once again asserted that Epstein once showed him compromising photographs of Donald Trump that have never been made public.

The allegation, first raised years ago and revived in late 2025 amid fresh Department of Justice disclosures, centres on images Wolff says he personally viewed while interviewing Epstein in 2017.

Despite thousands of files now unsealed, no photographs matching Wolff's description have appeared, a gap that has fueled questions about redactions, missing material, and whether some evidence remains out of reach.

What Michael Wolff Says He Was Shown

Wolff, best known for his Trump-era books including Fire and Fury, claims his encounter with the photographs took place during extensive interviews with Epstein at the financier's Manhattan townhouse. According to Wolff, Epstein opened his safe and displayed roughly a dozen images from his private collection.

He has repeatedly described three of them in detail. Two, he says, showed different topless young women sitting on Trump's lap at what appeared to be casual poolside gatherings at Epstein's Palm Beach estate. Another allegedly depicted Trump standing nearby with a visible stain on his pants while several topless women pointed and laughed.

Wolff has been careful, at least publicly, to note that he could not confirm the ages of the women in the photos. He has described them as 'young' and said the images appeared to date back to the 1990s or early 2000s.

Epstein, Wolff claims, treated the photos as leverage, bragging about Trump's lack of restraint, but refused to release them, telling Wolff he was 'not crazy' enough to do so.

Why the Photos Matter Now

The claims resurfaced forcefully in December 2025 after the DOJ began releasing large volumes of Epstein-related material under the Jeffrey Epstein Disclosure Act. The law, signed by Trump, led to the unsealing of emails, documents, and tens of thousands of photographs seized during the FBI's 2019 raid on Epstein's properties.

Several images involving Trump were included in those releases. All show him with adult women, including a widely circulated photo of Trump posing with Hawaiian Tropic models at Mar-a-Lago and another taken aboard a private jet. In unredacted versions, the women have been identified as adults, with no evidence of minors.

Wolff argues that the absence of the photos he claims to have seen raises troubling questions. In a 21 December Substack post, he suggested their disappearance tests the integrity of the DOJ's disclosures, asking whether some material was withheld, redacted, or never logged.

Documents That Add to the Unease

Beyond the missing images, other released materials have kept scrutiny alive. Emails show Wolff advising Epstein on media strategy.

Recorded conversations include Epstein making crude claims about Trump's behaviour and knowledge of 'the girls.' One document references Epstein allegedly introducing a 14-year-old girl to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, a claim that appears in files but lacks corroborating evidence or direct confirmation.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and dismissed Epstein-related accusations as fabrications. His team maintains that the released files prove the opposite, that when Trump appears, the context involves adults and social settings common to the era.

Whether Wolff's account reflects suppressed evidence, selective disclosure, or unverified memory remains unresolved. Until more records are released or independently verified, Wolff's story remains one of the most provocative and contested threads in the Epstein archive.