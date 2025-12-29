Thousands of residents across Ontario were left without electricity on Sunday evening after freezing rain damaged power infrastructure, prompting widespread outages and emergency restoration efforts by Hydro One. The utility provider confirmed crews were working through hazardous conditions, but some customers were still waiting for power late into the night.

The outages affected a broad swathe of the province, including communities north of Toronto. Local authorities and Hydro One urged residents to take precautions, including stocking essential supplies and avoiding contact with downed power lines, as the storm created dangerous conditions.

As questions circulate online about whether electricity has been fully restored, Hydro One said restoration timelines remained dependent on weather and damage assessments. Residents are advised to monitor the company's official updates for the latest information.

Freezing Rain Causes Widespread Disruption

CTV News Barrie reported that the outages were triggered by freezing rain that coated power lines and tree branches with ice, increasing the risk of damage. Hydro One confirmed thousands of customers across Simcoe County and surrounding areas were affected, with crews deployed to multiple service interruptions.

In a statement on its website, Hydro One said it was 'closely monitoring the weather' and warned that outages could be prolonged in some areas. Residents were advised to prepare for emergency situations, including keeping water, non-perishable food and cash on hand.

Affected Communities and Restoration Timelines

Hydro One provided detailed figures for some of the hardest-hit communities. As of Sunday evening, 451 customers in Alliston were without power out of a total of 18,232, with restoration expected by 9.30pm. In Barrie, 327 of 31,261 customers were affected, with power anticipated to return by 11.59pm. Newmarket reported 189 outages out of 65,641 customers, with electricity expected to be restored by 10.00pm. Orangeville was one of the worst-affected areas, with 2,081 customers out of 17,370 without power, and a restoration target of 9.30pm. In Orillia, 1,613 of 20,680 customers experienced outages, with service expected to resume by 11.00pm, while Penetanguishene had 1,323 customers affected out of 21,767, with power anticipated to return by 11.00pm.

Hydro One has not confirmed whether all customers have had power restored. The utility noted that staggered restoration is common during severe weather, as crews prioritise critical infrastructure and ensure conditions are safe.

Update for Orangeville:



The cause of the outage is burning trees on Dufferin Road 3, upstream of our service territory. Our crews are actively working with the fire department and Hydro One.



Please be patient as our crews work safely to restore power. pic.twitter.com/tdo3yM6GgJ — Orangeville Hydro (@OvilleHydro) December 29, 2025

If you come across downed wires...assume that they are live. Stay back 10 metres. @HydroOne are dealing with 68 outages affecting just over 3K customers. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/A0nwqUahYY — William R. Hunter (@ChiefBillHunter) December 28, 2025

Looks like the hydro lines fell right in front of the traffic cam on #Hwy10 north of #Orangeville



The Freezing Rain from today really stuck onto the Hoar Frost from this morning, making the situation a lot worse across parts of Southern #Ontario#OnWX #ONStorm https://t.co/suTXsAUR6o pic.twitter.com/jMJMwHhZUr — WxOntario (@WxOntario1) December 29, 2025

OK .. Hydro One is showing up to 100 little outages all over Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk. and GrandBridge shows one large outage in Brant from West Brant up to Paris. pic.twitter.com/3T7GWOTTwm — Susan Gamble (@EXPSGamble) December 29, 2025

Safety and Precautions

Customers experiencing continued outages are encouraged to check Hydro One's outage map or contact the company directly. Emergency services reminded residents to use generators safely and avoid downed lines, which may still be live.

The scale of such winter weather events in Ontario has been substantial in recent years. During a severe ice storm in March and April 2025, Hydro One recorded more than 1.2 million service interruptions and reported more than 600,000 customers affected, with restoration efforts stretching over several days. Experts said the damage was among the worst seen in decades, with uprooted trees, downed lines and extensive ice accumulation placing strain on the grid and delaying full restoration well into the following week.

The incident highlights the vulnerability of power infrastructure during extreme winter weather. While restoration efforts are underway, officials have urged caution and patience, noting that complete power recovery may take time. Residents are advised to continue monitoring updates as crews work to restore service amid hazardous conditions.