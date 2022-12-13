This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C . For licensing please click here

As a global leader in Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, Odigo has been helping some of the leading brands around the world to provide memorable and excellent customer experiences (CX). Its solutions and strategies help over 250 clients achieve customer experience success in 100 countries.

Now that many entrepreneurs and business owners seek solutions to deliver efficient customer experience strategies that satisfy customer needs and enhance contact centre efficiency, this service will help them thrive in the e-commerce industry, primarily B2C or business-to-consumer. It also helps build brand reputation and stable relationships with customers.

Why is Customer Experience Important?

Customer experience plays an important role in B2C. It is responsible for communicating and interacting with customers across multi channels not only during a purchase but pre and post purchase support as well. This caters to customers' needs throughout their customer journey.

One of the keys to keeping your clients satisfied is to provide an exceptional customer experience. In that way, they will keep purchasing products and remain loyal to your business. According to the State of Global Customer Service Report, 96% of respondents say customer service is important in their choice of loyalty to a brand.

There is also a higher chance of attracting new customers because your regular customers can recommend your business to others. Other than that, it is effective in increasing revenues. The higher the customer loyalty, the more purchases your business will make. Research shows that 84% of businesses with improved customer experience increase their revenue.

Deliver a Personalised Customer Experience with a Reliable CCaaS

In the digital world, where technology is constantly evolving, you can offer more effective and efficient ways to deliver a modern and personalised customer experience that will benefit both your customers and your business. Finding a reliable Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) is one way to achieve that.

Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) is a cloud-based customer experience solution that equips contact centres with a full range of tools accessible in-office or remotely. It allows clients to provide an outstanding customer experience and support their international expansion strategies regardless of the business size. With that, you can deliver the personalised customer experiences your customers desire and meet their needs and expectations.

What Odigo Offers?

Odigo is a cutting-edge CCaaS solution with innovative features to operationalise cost-effective strategies to improve business and customer relationships. The following are some of the capabilities that set Odigo apart:

Omnichannel

Integrate all your voice and digital channels with a cloud contact centre solution that provides seamless customer journeys, increases customer satisfaction, and improves agent experience with data-driven approach, comprehensive customer view, user-friendly routing, and augmented agents.

It also enhances communication and interaction with customers on every channel, including voice, email, live chat, social media, and SMS.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Using AI tools can help your agents work more productively to address customer concerns and provide more convenient self-service. You'll be able to communicate clearly and interact more effectively with your customers, answering their queries and assisting them before, during, and after their purchase.

You can also connect your existing AI solution with Odigo using a connector to ensure consistent and outstanding customer experience across all channels. Some benefits include conversational AI, improved KPIs, and real-time insights.

Routing

Boost your efficiency and customer satisfaction through a well-planned routing strategy that incorporates tools that can quickly connect your customers with the right agents who will assess all their queries and other concerns for faster resolution.

Providing them with comprehensive and quick solutions will improve the overall customer experience, assuring them that you're always willing to respond and help them with their queries. There are steps Odigo offers that you may follow to create a thorough routing strategy.

Request a demo to receive a customised demonstration and have your questions about Odigo's business-building solutions and services answered