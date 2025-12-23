Nicki Minaj has found herself at the centre of a new political storm after celebrity blogger Perez Hilton questioned her motives for appearing at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest.

The criticism followed Minaj's surprise onstage conversation with TPUSA chief executive Erika Kirk in Phoenix, Arizona, in December 2025.

Hilton's remarks, made on his podcast days later, quickly spread online and reignited debate over celebrity politics, money and authenticity. At issue is not just what Minaj said, but why she chose to say it on that stage, at that moment.

Perez Hilton Questions Nicki Minaj's Motives at TPUSA Event

Perez Hilton, a veteran pop culture commentator and podcaster, publicly challenged Nicki Minaj's intentions after her appearance at AmericaFest on 21 December 2025. Reacting to footage from the event, Hilton suggested that Minaj's glowing remarks about TPUSA may not have been driven by belief alone.

On his podcast, Hilton implied that financial compensation could have played a role, questioning whether the rapper was paid to attend. He framed his criticism as personal rather than ideological, saying, 'I'm not even mad,' before adding that his problem was with Minaj herself.

Hilton went further, calling her 'a horrible human being', a remark that sharply escalated the public exchange and drew widespread attention.

Nicki Minaj's AmericaFest Appearance and Political Messaging

Nicki Minaj appeared as a surprise guest at Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest, where she sat down onstage with Erika Kirk, the organisation's chief executive and widow of founder Charlie Kirk. The event took place in Phoenix and was attended by thousands of conservative supporters.

During her remarks, Minaj described the appearance as deeply meaningful.

'I've performed for crowds, huge crowds all around the world. And no matter how many songs I do on that stage, it didn't mean as much as this because this is a direct link for younger people,' said Minaj.

This is a direct link between young people and God,' added the singer.

Minaj also praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, describing the administration as 'full of love and soul.' She said she could relate to both men and described them as leaders who felt familiar and approachable.

Asked later about possible backlash from the music industry, Minaj said she 'didn't notice' any reaction.

Hilton Revives Past Controversies to Bolster Criticism

Hilton reinforced his criticism by revisiting past controversies connected to Minaj's personal life. On his podcast, he referred to her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her brother, both of whom have criminal convictions. Hilton claimed that these relationships reflected a broader pattern.

'Nicki just loves supporting those kinds of people,' Hilton said, alleging that she had helped fund her brother's legal defence. By linking those allegations to her appearance at AmericaFest, Hilton suggested that Minaj's political positioning was consistent with her previous choices, rather than a sudden shift.

Fame, Money, and Ideology Collide in Celebrity Politics

Minaj's appearance at a high-profile TPUSA event showed how star power can be used to boost cultural influence within partisan movements.

Hilton's suggestion that money may have been involved speaks to growing public scepticism about celebrity endorsements and political alignment. As entertainers take clearer positions, audiences increasingly question whether those moves are driven by belief, branding or financial reward.

In Minaj's case, the clash has left supporters and critics sharply divided, with her AmericaFest appearance continuing to fuel debate well beyond the conference stage