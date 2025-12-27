Jennifer Lopez has shared a Christmas selfie photo on X, but fans aren't greeting her back after noticing a Photoshop fail. The pop icon's orange iPhone 17 appeared visibly warped in the image near her bust.

While the singer is no stranger to social media attention, this particular post has social media users making jokes about a bent iPhone 17 and a serious conversation on ageing in Hollywood.

Merry Christmas one and all! pic.twitter.com/7SzBJRjyIz — jlo (@JLo) December 26, 2025

Jennifer Lopez's Photoshop Fail Got Laughs Online

The selfie gathered different commentaries, with others feigning innocence, 'How is this possible?'. One of the most popular subtweets was 'The iPhone is bending like Beckham'.

The iPhone is bending like Beckham https://t.co/gMj8u3R8pI — The Reacher (@SVCarbaholic) December 26, 2025

Others suggested that it could be a Snapchat filter that subtly distorted the phone, while a few fans compared it to a poorly executed Photoshop edit. 'My best guess is it was a Snapchat filter that slightly caught her phone 🤣,' one commenter wrote.

There were also comments on the lipliner in the selfie, criticising its appearance, while another described the overall post as an attempt for attention, stating the singer appeared 'obviously lonely'. 'It's sad that she feels the need to trot herself out like this. It reads Sahara Desert levels of thirsty. She's obviously lonely,' one comment reads.

Interestingly, the discussion expanded beyond the Photoshop fail of the phone itself. Some users recalled previous moments when fans noticed editing anomalies in Lopez's photos, such as poorly photoshopped earrings. 'A few years ago I got cyberbullied by J Lo stans because she photoshopped her earrings really badly and I noticed lol,' a commenter said.

JLo's fan communities immediately called out the critics, saying they become almost 'forensic' in their analysis, and the reason why ageing is becoming taboo in Hollywood.

Ageing in Hollywood

Lopez's recent selfie may have earned some laughs online, but fans also discussed welcoming women who had aged in Hollywood. Fans specifically weighed in on both her appearance and the pressures faced by celebrities in their 50s. Some commenters implicitly praised the singer's age, now in her mid-50s, and still appearing 'hot'. Users who had opposite opinions deflected Lopez's beauty, saying she had to resort to warping her photos to look 'hot'.

Regardless, comments on her posts say one thing: a female celebrity cannot have one minor imperfection; otherwise, it becomes a huge talking point. Lopez's social media presence is judged harshly in ways younger stars also experience, which debunks the conversation that about middle aged women celebrities 'seeking attention' like what others commented.

Criticisms don't often centre on minor editing errors. A recurring theme of public focus on women in Hollywood is often on their stomachs, behinds, and their weight. Celebrities who receive these judgments are over 50 years old.

There's an underlying discussion pointed to societal pressures for women in entertainment to appear perpetually young. Most subtweets of JLo's tweets pointed out that ageing is becoming a form of discrimination for women. While it's valid to call out JLo for setting impossible beauty standards through her photos, it's also worth acknowledging that she had to photoshop herself to prevent a flood of comments pointing out her 'aged' features.