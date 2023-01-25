A pig that was about to be killed at a slaughterhouse in Hong Kong woke up and killed the butcher in a horrific attack.

The shocking incident took place in the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse last week on Friday. The pig was lying unconscious after being shot with an electric stun gun. However, it somehow regained consciousness and attacked the 61-year-old butcher.

The butcher dropped his 15-inch-long meat cleaver right onto his own foot and fell to the ground. A report on CNN said that the man was found by his colleague heavily bleeding with the cleaver in both his hand and foot. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

Hong Kong's Labour Department has launched an investigation into the fatal accident. The butcher's official cause of death has not been revealed yet.

"We will complete the investigation as soon as possible to identify the cause of the accident, ascertain the liability of the duty holders and recommend improvement measure," a spokesperson told CNN.

"We will take action pursuant to the law if there is any violation of the work safety legislation," the spokesperson added. According to the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, the slaughterhouse is still running.

Meanwhile, in a case reported in 2021, a 1-month-old baby was reportedly eaten alive by a pig inside the child's home in the Rakai district in Uganda. The horrific incident took place in a village named Kateera.

The child's mother had left the baby inside the house and had gone to her banana plantation to gather some greens to prepare for breakfast when the pig entered the house.

The animal reportedly entered through the back door of the house and attacked the baby, who was sleeping on a mattress in the house. Muhangi said the pig managed to eat the baby's head, arms, and stomach before resting on the infant's mattress.

The villagers caught the pig and lynched it to death. They later cut its stomach open and found fingers and some parts of the baby's body.