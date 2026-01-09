Piper Rockelle has responded to criticism surrounding her explosive OnlyFans debut, using the moment to directly address the tension between her past as a child influencer and her current push for adult independence.

The 18-year-old content creator, who rose to fame on YouTube before her teens, launched her OnlyFans account on 1 January. Screenshots shared on social media showed Rockelle earning more than £2.26 million in her first day on the platform, quickly igniting debate over her transition from child star to adult creator, according to People.

From Kidfluencer to Controversial Rebrand

Rockelle's online career began under the management of her mother, Tiffany Smith, with family-friendly YouTube content that attracted millions of young followers. Over time, she became the centre of a wider influencer collective known as the 'Piper Squad,' which later became the subject of scrutiny and lawsuits over alleged mistreatment of minors.

That history has shaped much of the backlash to her OnlyFans launch. Critics argued that Rockelle's platform shift risked influencing young fans, while others questioned whether she had fully escaped the shadow of her child-star image.

In response, Rockelle told Rolling Stone that her audience seemed more attached to her childhood than she was. 'I'm not going to be a kid forever,' she said, adding that she was no longer willing to live within expectations set when she was much younger.

Addressing the Money and the Morality Debate

The financial success of Rockelle's debut intensified the reaction. In follow-up interviews, she confirmed that she earned more than £780,000 (approximately $1.03million) in her first hour alone, a figure she said eclipsed anything she made during years on YouTube, as reported by Complex.

Rockelle dismissed accusations that the earnings screenshots were exaggerated, saying the figures were real but that she had no intention of continuing to flaunt them.

She also rejected claims that she was encouraging young followers to join adult platforms. 'I can't influence anyone to do anything,' she said. 'People make their own choices.'

Reclaiming Control After Years of Scrutiny

Rockelle framed the OnlyFans move as part of a broader effort to take control of her career after years of controversy, including the release of the documentary Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing. While she did not directly reference the allegations explored in the film, she acknowledged that public narratives around her upbringing have followed her into adulthood.

She argued that critics who once accused her of exploitation were now attempting to police her autonomy. In her view, the contradiction highlighted how difficult it is for former child stars to redefine themselves without backlash.

'I've never had a good reputation,' Rockelle said. 'Why not just add onto it?'

Independence Over Approval

Despite the criticism, Rockelle has shown little interest in reversing course. She revealed that her first major purchase with her earnings was a car for her grandmother, signalling a desire to support family rather than chase luxury.

She also confirmed she is focused on working independently, after YouTube monetisation appeals failed when she turned 18. 'That was my whole life,' she said of her channel. 'I still cry for that channel.'

For Rockelle, the OnlyFans launch appears less about provocation and more about closing one chapter while asserting control over the next.

A Reckoning With Her Public Image

Rockelle acknowledged that she may one day regret the decision, yet said she is trying to live without second-guessing every move. Her comments suggest a calculated acceptance that public approval may never come, especially given her unusual path from childhood fame to adult entrepreneurship.

As debates over influencer ethics and child stardom continue, Rockelle's £2.26 million debut has placed her at the centre of a wider cultural reckoning about who gets to decide when a former child star is allowed to grow up.